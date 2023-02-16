Insulation Monitoring Devices Global Market to 2030: Increase in Demand for Renewable Energy Solutions Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulation Monitoring Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Insulation Monitoring Devices estimated at US$654.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$930.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Power Utilities, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$342 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Manufacturing & Production segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $191.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Insulation Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$191.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$165.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

ABB Group

Cirprotec, S.L.

Eaton Corporation PLC

HAKEL Spol. Sro

Littelfuse, Inc.

Megacon

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Muuntosahko OY - Trafox

Ppo-Elektroniikka Oy

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Viper Innovations Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $654.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $930.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Insulation Monitoring Devices Market - Prelude

End-Use Demand Dynamics

Competition

Insulation Monitoring Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Demand for Renewable Energy Solutions Drives Growth in Insulation Monitoring Devices Market

Global Renewable Energy Capacity in GW and as % of Total Energy Generation for the Years 2010 through 2018

Insulation Monitoring in Healthcare Industry: An Overview

Growing Importance of Insulation Monitoring Devices for Unearthed IT Systems

Growing Use of Insulation Monitoring in EVs Drives Growth in Transportation Application

Factory Automation Trend and the Need to Prevent Downtime through Timely Detection of Insulations Fault to Spur Market Growth

Product Overview

Insulation Monitoring: A Conceptual Overview

Insulation Monitoring Devices

Insulation Monitoring Devices in Ungrounded IT Networks

Isolation Monitoring Devices Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

