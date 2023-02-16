Organic Fertilizers Market Size, 2023 Trends, Industry Share and Global Forecast 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic fertilizers market size is projected to exhibit a remarkable growth trajectory on account of the increasing attention and funding garnered by innovative organic farming startups around the globe, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Organic Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Animal Origin, Plant Origin), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Crop Type (Cereals, Pulses and Oilseeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamental) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030”.

Organic farming has captured world interest due to the vast, long-lasting benefits offered by naturally-derived agricultural inputs as opposed to the detrimental environmental effects produced by synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. The enormous opportunities created by this burgeoning domain have spawned several startups that are specializing in organic fertilizers. More importantly, these entities are getting recognition from industry leaders and venture capitalists that are engaged in value investing.

The organic fertilizers market has been growing steadily in recent years due to increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides on the environment and human health. Organic fertilizers are made from natural materials such as animal manure, compost, bone meal, and fish emulsion, and are free from synthetic chemicals.



The market is segmented based on type, source, form, and application. The major types of organic fertilizers are plant-based and animal-based. Plant-based organic fertilizers are made from vegetable matter, while animal-based organic fertilizers are made from animal waste. The source of organic fertilizers can be natural or synthetic. The form of organic fertilizers can be solid or liquid, while the application of organic fertilizers can be done through foliar, soil, or fertigation methods.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe contraction of economic activities, afflicting industries and businesses around the world. The imposition of lockdowns and social distancing measures has stoked fears about an imminent economic recession. Supply chain networks have been disrupted, pushing down demand for goods and services, globally. Governments are taking several efforts to mitigate the damage caused by this pandemic, but uncertainty continues to be prevalent. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are constantly striving to develop comprehensive research reports on various markets so as to equip your business with the necessary intelligence to emerge victorious on the other side of this crisis.

List of Key Players Covered in the Organic Fertilizers Market Report:



Nature Safe

BioStar Systems, LLC

Perfect Blend, LLC

Italpollina SpA

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited

Coromandel International Limited

Tata Chemicals Limited

AgroCare Canada, Inc.

Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc.

ILSA S.p.A

Midwestern BioAg

National Fertilizers Limited

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Salient Features of the Report:

Tangible insights into the factors driving, constraining, and shaping the growth of the market;

In-depth analysis of the key market segments;

Thorough examination the regional developments impacting the market; and

Detailed profiling and careful assessment of the key market players and their strategies.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2019 – 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Source, By Form, By Crop Type, By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Driving Factor



Increasing Promotion of Sustainable Agricultural Practices to Favor Market Growth

The organic fertilizers market growth is poised to benefit from the aggressive promotion of sustainable agriculture by national governments and international bodies. For example, in March 2020, the Canadian Agriculture Minister announced that the Federal Government will invest CAD 560,000 in the Canadian Federation of Agriculture to develop the Canadian Agri-Food Sustainability Initiative. The project is aimed at providing stakeholders across the agriculture supply chain to discuss and adopt sustainable farming methods. At the global levels, organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) are taking vital efforts to make farming more sustainable, especially in underdeveloped economies. In October 2020, for instance, the FAO teamed up with the Russia-based PhosAgro to start the Soil Doctors Program to develop farmer skills in sustainable soil management. Additionally, the program also aims at establishing soil laboratories in the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Organic fertilizers will be one of the most critical components in the advancement of sustainable agriculture across the globe as they not only improve soil health but can also boost farm yield, which will be essential in feeding the ever-increasing global population.

Market Segmentation:

Source

Animal Origin

Plant Origin

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Crop Type

Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamental

By Geography

Regional Insights

Surging Demand for Organic Food to Propel the North America Market

North America is expected to lead the organic fertilizers market share in the forthcoming years owing to the rapidly increasing demand for organic food products in the region. This has been a result of the growing consciousness among consumers about the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on human health as well as the environment. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of organic fertilizers makes them an attractive alternative to synthetic ones for farmers, which supports the regional market growth.

In Europe, the market is set to enjoy excellent prospects on account of the aggressive promotion of sustainable farming practices by the European Union (EU). In Asia Pacific, on the other hand, expanding area under organic farming in India, China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh will create the necessary conditions for the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Expansion to be the Key Growth Strategy for Leading Players

The growth prospects offered by this market, particularly in developed economies, are fueling the expansion strategies of key players in this market. These companies are establishing their activities in different geographies through mergers & acquisitions and collaborations & partnerships with regional entities.

Key Industry Developments:

March 2019: Italpollina SpA signed a deal to acquire Florida-based Horticulture Alliance, a specialist in maintaining plant health through organic mechanisms. The takeover will allow Italpollina to strengthen its manufacturing and distribution of organic fertilizers in North America.

