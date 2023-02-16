Containers as a Service Market Worth $5.6 Billion By 2027, Growing at a CAGR Of 22.7%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Containers as a Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Containers as a services are rapidly gaining acceptance globally by large enterprises as well as mid-sized enterprises and small enterprises due to various benefits, growing adoption of automation and digitalization. The presence of many CaaS providers has made the market competitive. Many emerging players providing niche and differentiated offerings for target customers have come to the forefront. The rising adoption of IaaS for containers is likely to support the growth of CaaS in coming years.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered By Service Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), VMWare (US), Docker (US), SUSE (Germany), Red Hat (US), Tata Communications (India), Alibaba Cloud (Singapore), and DXC Technology (US).

The container management and orchestration is expected to holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

It enables users to define how to coordinate the containers in the cloud when the multi-container packaged application is deployed. This service defines the initial deployment of the containers. In addition, it also helps in the management of multi-containers as a single entity, thereby enabling end-users to manage and automate various features of containers, such as availability, scaling, and networking of the containers.

By Deployment model, the public cloud holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

Public cloud is based on the cloud computing model, on which the service providers build applications and offer them to the public over the internet. Public cloud services are comparatively cheaper than other deployment models; hence, enterprises with low budgets tend to choose public cloud. This deployment model is also used for web servers or system architecture where security and compliance are not an issue.

By organization size, the large enterprises holds the largest market size during forecast period.

Large enterprises have been operating in a highly saturated market, wherein they are left behind with limited growth opportunities. The CaaS solutions and services would help them improve their profit margins by reducing their OPEX and CAPEX and help them focus on their core business. Large enterprises are significantly focused on simplifying the operations and management of cloud-native applications on any cloud and even across clouds. Thus, the adoption of CaaS technology in large enterprises is high, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

By vertical, the retail & consumer goods holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

The need to improve sales, customer satisfaction, brand image, and increasing data generation is forcing enterprises in the retail and consumer goods vertical to adopt container services. These factors are influencing retailers to evolve with updated technologies, thus driving the adoption of container services to provide enhanced customer satisfaction. In order to achieve these goals, retailers need to have real-time system agility and scalability to handle the big data workloads and offer on-demand availability of appropriate information. Hence, retailers are pushing forward to adopt cloud-based container services, as these services offer various benefits, such as reduced time-to-market and seamless delivery of application updates and meet the variable demand surges.

APAC is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years.

APAC has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing adoption of cloud technologies and the rising amount of business processes, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of container services. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include China, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and Japan. The increasing adoption of containers and microservice architecture among SMEs is the major driving factor for the CaaS market in this region. The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises is another driving factor for the adoption of CaaS in this region. The APAC region demonstrates a combination of high growth, developing economies, and mass adoption of mobile and internet. CaaS, being highly adaptive, flexible, and generally involving less upfront investment, has led major CSPs to diversify their business into the cloud, thereby pushing the adoption of container services across enterprises.

Key Players

The major players for Containers as a Service Market includes Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Oracle(US), Amazon Web Services (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), VMWare (US), Docker (US), SUSE (Germany), Red Hat (US), Tata Communications (India), Alibaba Cloud (Singapore), and DXC Technology (US).

