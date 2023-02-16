New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lubricants Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420174/?utm_source=GNW





The lubricants industry serves a wide range of end-use applications such as automotive, industrial, marine, and aviation. The automotive sector is the largest consumer of lubricants, with engine oils being the most common type used. In contrast, the industrial sector utilises a broad range of lubricants for equipment such as compressors, hydraulics, gears, and turbines.





The lubricants industry is highly competitive and diverse, with many multinational corporations, regional players, and independent producers operating globally. Major players in the industry include ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Chevron, Total, and others. Besides, there is also a significant number of small and medium-sized enterprises specialising in niche markets or providing customised products and services.





Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Lubricants



With growing concerns over environmental sustainability, there is an increasing focus on the use of eco-friendly lubricants. This includes lubricants made from renewable resources and those that are biodegradable and non-toxic.





Emphasis on Energy Efficiency



Another key trend in the lubricant industry is the focus on improving energy efficiency. Lubricants that reduce friction and wear in machinery can significantly improve energy efficiency, leading to lower operating costs and reduced environmental impact.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Base Oil



• Mineral Oil



• Synthetic Oil



• Bio-based Oil





Market Segment by Formulation



• Conventional Petroleum Lubricants



• Synthetic Lubricants



• Re-Refined Lubricants



• Biobased Lubricants





Market Segment by Product Type



• Engine Oil



• Hydraulic Oil



• Metalworking Fluid



• Gear Oil



• Other Product Type





Market Segment by Application



• Automotive



• Transportation



• Industrial



• Marine



• Aerospace



• Other Application





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Singapore



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Lubricant Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Amsoil Inc.



• BP Plc



• Castrol India Limited



• Chevron Corp



• ExxonMobil Corporation



• Fuchs Petrolub SE



• Phillips 66 Company



• Royal Dutch Shell Co.



• TotalEnergies SE



• Valvoline Inc.





Overall world revenue for Lubricant Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$136.03 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





