Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polypropylene (PP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyamide (PA) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $817.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$817.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$817.7 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- Celanese Corporation
- Daicel Polymer Limited
- PlastiComp Inc.
- PolyOne Corporation
- PPG Fiber Glass
- RTP Company
- SABIC
- Solvay
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- TechnoCompound GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Consumption Analysis
Factors Driving LFT Consumption
Automotive Industry: The Major End-Use Sector for LFT
A Peek into the Competitive Landscape
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Celanese Corporation (US)
Daicel Polymer Limited (Japan)
PlastiComp Inc. (US)
PolyOne Corporation (US)
PPG Fiber Glass (US)
RTP Company (US)
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
Solvay (Belgium)
Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan)
TechnoCompound GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
LFT In The Macro Economic Perspective - A Review
Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact
Market on Growth Path In spite of Volatility in Global PMI
Positive Eurozone Economic Outlook Bodes Well for the Market
Fiscal Cliff Concerns in the US and the Road Ahead
Application Market Overview & Trends
Automotive Market
Product Innovations to Woo Automotive Manufacturers
Technological Improvements Enhance Durability of LFT Auto
Components
LFTs- An Ideal Lightweight Substitute for Metals in the Auto
Industry
Recyclability - Vital to Promote Uptake of LFT in Automotive
Sector
Global Automotive Industry at a Glance
Rising Global Automotive Production - A Business Case
In-line Compounding Process Increases the Uptake of LFT
Demand from Non-Automotive Sector on the Rise
Select Market Trends
Hybrid LFTs Come to the Fore; Set to Drive Adoption of LFTs
Natural Fiber Reinforcements Gaining Prominence in LFRTs
Cellulose Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic - A Natural Alternative
Advantages of LFT Gives an Upper Hand over GMT
Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut above the Rest
Focus on Performance Improvement Fuels Research
New Techniques Emerge for More Realistic Microstructure
Simulation and Representation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene (PP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polypropylene (PP) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Polypropylene (PP) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyamide (PA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Polyamide (PA) by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Polyamide (PA) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Glass Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Glass Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbon Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Fiber Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Fiber Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Fiber Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Polyether Ether Ketone
(PEEK) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Polyether Ether Ketone
(PEEK) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyphthalamide (PPA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Polyphthalamide (PPA) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Polyphthalamide (PPA)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics Appliances by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Electronics Appliances by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Electronics Appliances
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sports & Leisure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Sports & Leisure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 18-Year Perspective for Sports & Leisure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP),
Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide
(PPA) and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA),
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone
(PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin Types for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon
Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Application - Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics
Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics Appliances, Sports & Leisure
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene
(PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK),
Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA),
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether
Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,
Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Application - Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics
Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics Appliances,
Sports & Leisure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP),
Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide
(PPA) and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA),
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether
Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon
Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Application - Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics
Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics Appliances,
Sports & Leisure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP),
Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide
(PPA) and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA),
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether
Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon
Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Long
Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Application - Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics
Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics Appliances,
Sports & Leisure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene
(PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK),
Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA),
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether
Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,
Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Application - Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics
Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics Appliances,
Sports & Leisure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene
(PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK),
Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA),
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other
Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether
Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,
Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Long Fiber Thermoplastics
(LFT) by Application - Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics
Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics Appliances,
Sports & Leisure and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene
(PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK),
Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Polypropylene (PP),
Polyamide (PA), Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide
(PPA) and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polypropylene (PP), Polyamide (PA), Polyether
Ether Ketone (PEEK), Polyphthalamide (PPA) and Other Resin
Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber,
Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber
and Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber and Other Fiber Types
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Automotive,
Aerospace, Electronics Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Automotive, Aerospace,
Electronics Appliances, Sports & Leisure and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Long Fiber
Thermoplastics (LFT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
