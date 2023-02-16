New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443610/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Polypropylene (PP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyamide (PA) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $817.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$817.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$817.7 Million by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Consumption Analysis

Factors Driving LFT Consumption

Automotive Industry: The Major End-Use Sector for LFT

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Celanese Corporation (US)

Daicel Polymer Limited (Japan)

PlastiComp Inc. (US)

PolyOne Corporation (US)

PPG Fiber Glass (US)

RTP Company (US)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Solvay (Belgium)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan)

TechnoCompound GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

LFT In The Macro Economic Perspective - A Review

Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact

Market on Growth Path In spite of Volatility in Global PMI

Positive Eurozone Economic Outlook Bodes Well for the Market

Fiscal Cliff Concerns in the US and the Road Ahead

Application Market Overview & Trends

Automotive Market

Product Innovations to Woo Automotive Manufacturers

Technological Improvements Enhance Durability of LFT Auto

Components

LFTs- An Ideal Lightweight Substitute for Metals in the Auto

Industry

Recyclability - Vital to Promote Uptake of LFT in Automotive

Sector

Global Automotive Industry at a Glance

Rising Global Automotive Production - A Business Case

In-line Compounding Process Increases the Uptake of LFT

Demand from Non-Automotive Sector on the Rise

Select Market Trends

Hybrid LFTs Come to the Fore; Set to Drive Adoption of LFTs

Natural Fiber Reinforcements Gaining Prominence in LFRTs

Cellulose Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic - A Natural Alternative

Advantages of LFT Gives an Upper Hand over GMT

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut above the Rest

Focus on Performance Improvement Fuels Research

New Techniques Emerge for More Realistic Microstructure

Simulation and Representation



