Gene Synthesis Global Market Report 2023: Advent of Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Process Boosts Growth

The global gene synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030. Development of the market is due to the growing investment in the synthetic biology field, favorable government regulations, and technological advancements in the gene synthesis market.

In January 2022, synthetic DNA manufacturer Twist Bioscience announced plans of developing EDS technology at the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference. The company established an enzymatic DNA synthesis technology that is novel, low-cost, scarless, and scalable.



The introduction of novel DNA synthesis platforms with technologically advanced specifications that address the increased demand of researchers is also contributing to the overall growth. For instance, in June 2021, DNA Script introduced the SYNTAX System, which is the nucleic acid printer based on EDS technology. Similarly, in December 2020, Evonetix Ltd. entered into a research collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies collaborated on Evonetix's Microelectromechanical System-based silicon chips' improvement and commercial scale-up, as well as the development of a DNA desktop writer.



Researchers, as well as biotechnology and pharmaceutical corporations, have become increasingly interested in targeted therapy during recent years. It has become a popular method of disease management. In the near future, targeted therapy in conjunction with chemotherapy and immunotherapy is likely to develop significantly, presenting lucrative prospects for both emerging & established competitors in the gene synthesis market.



Key players are focusing on product development and are entering into partnerships and collaborations to expand their product offerings. For instance, In January 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. completed the acquisition of PeproTech, Inc.- a producer of antibodies and vectors. This acquisition may help the company strengthen its position in the market. Similarly, in July 2021, GenScript hosted the GenScript Gene & Cell Engineering Virtual Summit. This event focused on highlighting synthetic biology research to enhance protein design, drug discovery, and genome editing, enabling the company to increase its customer base.



The growth is attributed to the growing demand for the synthetic biology, coupled with increasing government support to offer funds for R&D initiatives in synthetic biology

By method, solid-phase synthesis dominated in 2022 as it offers high accuracy and is a prominent technology for the applications in several fields and for various research purposes

By services, antibody DNA synthesis dominated the gene synthesis market in 2022, owing to the presence of significant players such as Synbio offers services, Twist Bioscience Corporation, and others, offering services in this segment

By application, the gene & cell therapy development segment dominated the gene synthesis market in 2022. This is attributed to the growing number of R&D programs for the development of cell and gene therapies

By end-use, academic and government research institute dominated the gene synthesis market in 2022, as most of the gene synthesis process is performed in the research settings for clinical research and investigational programs

North America captured the highest share in 2022 owing to the well-established molecular biology infrastructure along with the presence of a significant number of market players in the region

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 176 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global



