Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Fiber Optics estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pure Silica Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$794.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polycrystalline Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $418.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Medical Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$418.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$135.9 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)
- biolitec AG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Coherent, Inc.
- Nufern
- IPG Photonics Corporation
- LEONI AG
- Newport Corporation
- OFS Fitel, LLC
- Schott AG
- Sunoptic Technologies
- Timbercon, Inc.
- Trimedyne, Inc.
- Vitalcor, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Pandemic Disrupts Fiber Optic Supply Chain
Optic Fiber Sensors: Important Role in COVID-19 Detection
An Introduction to Medical Fiber Optics
Global Market Outlook
Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector
Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber
Optics
EXHIBIT 5: Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Size in US$
Billion for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028
Pure Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future
Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 6: Medical Fiber Optics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2023 (E)
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Medical Fiber Optics Transform Healthcare
Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve
Patient Care
Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for
Medical Fiber Optics
Fiber Optic Devices Combined with Smartphones for Enhanced
Assistance to Physicians
Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in
Dentistry
Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular
Catheters
Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs
Device to Aid Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells during
Surgery
Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain
Structures
Innovative Ho:YAG Laser Technology
Novel Use in Respiratory Procedures
Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor
Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments
New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds
Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation
Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor
Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments
Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings
Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope
Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic
Fields
Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale
3D Microstructures
Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method
Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy
Fiber Optic Thermometers
Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical
Sensing Market
List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors
Fiber Optic Sensors Re-Envisioning Healthcare Domain by Aiding
Minimally-Invasive Procedures
Wearable Sensors for Health Monitoring Attain Next Level with
Fiber Optic Sensors
Optical Fibers for Surgical Applications Witness a Surge
Optical Fibers for Manufacturing Endoscopy Devices Gain Momentum
Use of Biomedical Sensors for Performing Chemical and
Biological Analysis Gains Momentum
Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive
Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications: An
Overview
Advent of Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors
Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic Technology
Fiber Optics Technology Emerges as an Essential Requirement for
Dental Practices
Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: Alternative to Standard Overhead
Lighting for Dentists
Expanding Applications of Fiber Laser Technology in the Medical
Sector
EXHIBIT 7: Global Medical Laser Systems Market (in US$ Million)
by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 & 2024
Role of Optic Fibers in Delivering CO2 Laser Beams for Medical
Applications
Emergence of Single-Use Disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters: New
Revenue Opportunities
Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors
for an Array of Applications
Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles: An Emerging Area
in Healthcare Monitoring Space
OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical
Fiber Optics Market
Fiber Optics for Surgical Lighting: Providing Effective
Illumination in Operating Rooms
Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product
Innovation
Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis
Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth
Nano-Optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo
Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution
An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body
High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to
Cause Tissue Damage
Expanded Beam Connectors Safeguard Medical Fiber Optics
Fiber Optics Components Power OR Integration Systems
Macro Growth Factors Shaping Trends in Medical Fiber Optics Market
Aging Global Population
EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 9: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
Rising Incidence of Cancer
EXHIBIT 12: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Shift towards Minimally Invasive Procedures
Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market
for GI Endoscopy Devices
EXHIBIT 13: Diagnosed Gastrointestinal Prevalence (in %) by
Select Countries for 2022E
Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices
Medical Fiber Optic Applications: A Conceptual Review
Fiberoptic Surgical Lights
Fiberoptic Dental Lights
Endoscopes
Applications of Endoscopes
Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes
Fiber Optic Lasers
Optical Fibers: The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems
Fiber Optic Catheters
Fiber Optic Sensors
Other Fiberoptic Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Medical Fiber Optics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pure
Silica Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Pure Silica Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Pure Silica Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polycrystalline Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Polycrystalline Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Polycrystalline Fiber
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymer Optical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Polymer Optical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Polymer Optical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Endoscopes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Endoscopes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Endoscopes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lasers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Lasers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Lasers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Lights by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Surgical Lights by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Dental Lights by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Medical Fiber Optics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Minimally-Invasive Endoscopes Demand to Drive Medical Fiber
Optics Market
Aging Baby Boomer Populace Spells Growth Opportunities
Market Analytics
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber
Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer
Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Fiber Optics
EXHIBIT 14: Elderly (65 & Above Years) Population in Million in
Japan for the Years 2000-2050
Market Analytics
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Rising Demand for Endoscopy to Drive Growth in the Medical
Fiber Optics Market
Chinese Manufacturers Benefiting from Laser Boom in Asia-Pacific
Market Analytics
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Medical Fiber Optics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental
Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber,
Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by
Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and
Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics
by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Fiber Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers,
Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Lyon, FRANCE
