Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Fiber Optics estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pure Silica Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$794.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polycrystalline Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $418.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Medical Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$418.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$135.9 Million by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Pandemic Disrupts Fiber Optic Supply Chain

Optic Fiber Sensors: Important Role in COVID-19 Detection

An Introduction to Medical Fiber Optics

Global Market Outlook

Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector

Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber

Optics

EXHIBIT 5: Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Size in US$

Billion for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

Pure Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future

Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 6: Medical Fiber Optics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Fiber Optics Transform Healthcare

Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve

Patient Care

Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for

Medical Fiber Optics

Fiber Optic Devices Combined with Smartphones for Enhanced

Assistance to Physicians

Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in

Dentistry

Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular

Catheters

Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs

Device to Aid Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells during

Surgery

Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain

Structures

Innovative Ho:YAG Laser Technology

Novel Use in Respiratory Procedures

Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor

Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments

New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds

Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation

Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor

Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments

Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings

Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope

Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic

Fields

Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale

3D Microstructures

Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method

Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy

Fiber Optic Thermometers

Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical

Sensing Market

List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensors Re-Envisioning Healthcare Domain by Aiding

Minimally-Invasive Procedures

Wearable Sensors for Health Monitoring Attain Next Level with

Fiber Optic Sensors

Optical Fibers for Surgical Applications Witness a Surge

Optical Fibers for Manufacturing Endoscopy Devices Gain Momentum

Use of Biomedical Sensors for Performing Chemical and

Biological Analysis Gains Momentum

Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive

Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications: An

Overview

Advent of Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors

Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic Technology

Fiber Optics Technology Emerges as an Essential Requirement for

Dental Practices

Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: Alternative to Standard Overhead

Lighting for Dentists

Expanding Applications of Fiber Laser Technology in the Medical

Sector

EXHIBIT 7: Global Medical Laser Systems Market (in US$ Million)

by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 & 2024

Role of Optic Fibers in Delivering CO2 Laser Beams for Medical

Applications

Emergence of Single-Use Disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters: New

Revenue Opportunities

Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors

for an Array of Applications

Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles: An Emerging Area

in Healthcare Monitoring Space

OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical

Fiber Optics Market

Fiber Optics for Surgical Lighting: Providing Effective

Illumination in Operating Rooms

Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product

Innovation

Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis

Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth

Nano-Optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo

Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution

An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body

High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to

Cause Tissue Damage

Expanded Beam Connectors Safeguard Medical Fiber Optics

Fiber Optics Components Power OR Integration Systems

Macro Growth Factors Shaping Trends in Medical Fiber Optics Market

Aging Global Population

EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 9: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Rising Incidence of Cancer

EXHIBIT 12: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Shift towards Minimally Invasive Procedures

Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market

for GI Endoscopy Devices

EXHIBIT 13: Diagnosed Gastrointestinal Prevalence (in %) by

Select Countries for 2022E

Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices

Medical Fiber Optic Applications: A Conceptual Review

Fiberoptic Surgical Lights

Fiberoptic Dental Lights

Endoscopes

Applications of Endoscopes

Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes

Fiber Optic Lasers

Optical Fibers: The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems

Fiber Optic Catheters

Fiber Optic Sensors

Other Fiberoptic Products



