Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Fuels Demand

The global gene therapy market is expected to reach USD 29.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2030. The development of the market is owing to an increase in the number of gene therapy-based discoveries, increasing investment in this sector, and rising approval of gene therapy products.

According to the WHO, 10 to 20 new cell and gene therapies are expected to be approved each year by 2025.



Continuous developments in recombinant DNA technology are anticipated to enhance the efficiency of gene therapy in the coming years. Hence, ongoing progresses in recombinant DNA technology are anticipated to expand the number of ongoing clinical trials for gene therapy. Primarily, these advancements are taking place in the context of various gene-editing tools and expression systems to augment the R&D for products.

The advent of CRISPR/Cas9 nuclease, ZFN, and TALEN allows easy & precise genome editing. As a result, in recent times, the gene-editing space has witnessed a substantial number of research activities, which, in turn, is expected to influence the growth of the gene therapy market.



The growth of the gene therapy market is expected to be majorly benefitted from the increasing prevalence of cancer. The ongoing increase in cancer patients and related death per year emphasizes the essential for the development of robust treatment solutions. In 2020, there were around 18.1 million new cases of cancer worldwide. 9.3 million of these cases involved men, while 8.8 million involved women. Continuing developments in tumor genetic studies have delivered substantial information about cancer-related molecular signatures, which in turn, is expected to support ongoing clinical trials for cancer therapeutics.



With rising demand for robust disease treatment therapies, companies have focused their efforts to accelerate R&D for effective genetic therapies that target the cause of disease at a genomic level. . Furthermore, the U.S. FDA provides constant support for innovations in this sector via a number of policies with regard to product manufacturing. In January 2020, the agency released six final guidelines on the manufacturing and clinical development of safe and efficient products.



Furthermore, facility expansion for cell and gene therapies is one of the major factors driving the gene therapy market growth. Several in-house facilities and CDMOs for gene therapy manufacturing have begun investing to enhance their production capacity, which, in turn, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market players. For instance, in April 2022, the FDA approved commercial licensure approval to Novartis for its Durham, N.C. site. This approval permits the 170,000 square-foot facility to make, test, and issue commercial Zolgensma, as well as manufacture therapy products for current & upcoming clinical trials.



Gene Therapy Market Report Highlights

By vector type, the AAV segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. AAV is a popular vector for gene therapy, which accounts for a 24.0% share of the viral-vectored gene therapy studies conducted globally. During the last period, the number of clinical studies using AAV vectors has expanded swiftly

Moreover, Retroviruses held a significant market share in 2022 owing to the ease of isolation and incorporation of DNA into the virus

By indication, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) dominated the market. The development of Zolgensma has significantly proven its efficacy in the treatment of SMA, along with changing the disease phenotype. In May 2019, Novartis received approval from the FDA for Zolgensma, which is designed to address the root cause of SMA

The inherited retinal diseases segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period owing to the increase in R&D activities for the development of genetic therapies used for treating ocular diseases, including inherited retinal disease. Luxturna is being commercialized by Spark therapeutics in the U.S. and by Novartis outside the U.S. as a treatment for a form of inherited retinal disease

North America is a leading market in terms of revenue generated through clinical trials and a list of approved products. Considering factors such as a strong regulatory framework for stimulating the development of cellular therapy and the presence of a substantial number of biotechnology companies in the region, several sponsors and government agencies are making major investments

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period, which can be attributed to growing adoption rate of the genetic therapies, increased investment by the governments, and presence of key companies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global



