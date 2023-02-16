NETSOL Signs Multi-Million Dollar Agreement with Leading Japanese Equipment Finance Company in Australia

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, has signed an agreement with the finance division of a leading global agricultural and industrial equipment manufacturer based in Japan. The contract relates to its operations in Australia.



The multi-million dollar contract is for the deployment of NETSOL’s premier technology platform NFS Ascent Retail, which consists of Ascent Omni Point-of-Sale (Omni POS) and Ascent Contract Management System (CMS). The client, who is already using NETSOL’s solutions in New Zealand, has also selected NFS Digital touchpoints including Self Point-of-Sale (Self POS), Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) and Mobile Account (mAccount). The implementation timeline is expected to be twelve to fourteen months.

“We are excited to formally announce this agreement with a major Japanese equipment finance provider to deploy NFS Ascent for use in their operations throughout Australia,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. “NFS Ascent is an unrivaled, next-generation platform for the global equipment and asset finance and leasing industry, and this company is already an NFS Ascent customer, using our technology for their operations in New Zealand. We are pleased that they have again chosen our products, and we look forward to further expanding our partnership and supporting them in their future business initiatives.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

