Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Printing Inks Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Printing Inks estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solvent-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-based segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Printing Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 188 Featured)

- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

- DIC Corporation

- Flint Group

- Fujifilm UK Ltd.

- INX International Ink Co.

- Sakata Inx Corporation

- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

- Sun Chemical Corp

- Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd.

- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Printing Inks Industry: A Preface

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Printing Inks Market

Weak Global Economy Hurts Printing Inks Market During 2011-2014

Period

Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the

Immediate Term

Outlook

Developed Markets: Losing Sheen

Developing Regions Remain Fastest Growing Markets

Major Market Participants

World Printing Inks Industry: Key Products of Leading Printing

Ink Companies

Consolidation Activity

Select M&A Activity in the Global Printing Inks Industry: 2012-

2017

Printing Inks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ALTANA AG (Germany)

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Sun Chemical Corp. (USA)

Flint Group (Luxembourg)

Fujifilm UK Ltd. (UK)

hubergroup (Germany)

Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son (Holland)

Sakata Inx Corporation (Japan)

INX International Ink Co. (USA)

SAKATA Inx (India) Private Limited (India)

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

T & K Toka Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Wikoff Color Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Oil & Solvent Based Inks - Traditional Product Markets

Environmental Friendly Printing Ink Varieties Fast Replacing

Traditional Oil-Based & Solvent Based Printing Inks

Vegetable Oil Based Inks Sustain Growth in Oil Based Inks Market

Water-Based Inks - The Fastest Growing Printing Ink Variety

UV and EB Inks: The Bucks Start Here

UV-Curable Inks Gaining Rapid Traction

UV LED Inks: Emerging Technology Attracting Industry Attention

Lithographic Inks - The Largest But Mature Market Segment by

Printing Process Type

Gravure Printing Inks Maintain Steady Demand

Polyamide Represents Fastest Growing Resign Type for Gravure

Print Inks

Expanding Food Packaging and Lamination Sectors to Stimulate

Gravure Printing Ink Market Growth

Challenges for Gravure Printing Ink Market

Flexography Printing Process Inks Continue to Gain Prominence

Growth Prospects for Flexo Technology

Water-Based Inks Dominate the Flexographic Printing Inks Market

Digital Printing Inks - The Fastest Growing Category, by Process

Demand for Digital Textile Printing Inks Gets a Boost from

Advancements in Digital Textile Printing Techniques

A Focus on Inkjet Inks

Inkjet Inks Market - A Review

Rising Number of Sub-Categories Expands Opportunities for

Digital Inks in Recent Times

Weakening Demand for Printing Inks in Publication/Commercial

Printing Sector as Internet and Digital Media Replaces Print

Media

Steady Growth in Packaging Industry Helps Sustain Demand for

Printing Inks

Steady Recovery in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver for

Printing Inks Used in Retail Packaging Segment

Printer Ink Refills Market: An Overview

Despite Volatile Economic Scenario Seen in Recent Times R&D

Efforts in Printing Inks Remain Buoyant

Product Innovations & Technology Developments Keep the Industry

Alive

R&D & Product Innovation Efforts Optimally Geared Towards

Production of Environment Friendly Products

A Look at Some of the Advanced Technologies that Have Been

Driving Sales in Recent Times

3D Printer Manufacturers Gear Up to Produce Affordable 3D

Printing Inks

Biodegradable Inks - The Way to Go

Nanographic Printing

Waterless Printing

High-fidelity Color Control

Thermal Inkjet Printing

Innovations Seen in Inkjet Inks Segment in Recent Past

Innovations Seen in Flexography Inks Market in Recent Past

Innovations Seen in UV Inks Segment in Recent Past

Innovations Seen for Packaging Industry in Recent Past

Innovations in Publication Ink

Key Players & Their Recent Product Developments - A Review

Key Challenges & Issues

Digitalization & Paperless Era

Securing Raw Material Supply

Synthetic Alternatives Flood Raw Material Supply Chain

Strict Government Regulations to Hamper Growth

Pricing Pressures

Challenges for Digital Inkjet Inks

Challenges of Going Global

Environmental Issues & Compliance with Stringent Environmental

Regulations



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Printing Inks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solvent-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solvent-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Solvent-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Water-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oil-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Oil-based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Formulation Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Formulation Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Formulation Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lithographic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Lithographic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Lithographic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gravure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Gravure by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Gravure by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexographic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Flexographic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Flexographic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Letterpress by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Letterpress by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Letterpress by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Label & Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Label & Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Label & Packaging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Commercial Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Commercial Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Publications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Publications by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 18-Year Perspective for Publications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Printing Inks Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based,

Oil-based and Other Formulation Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Printing Inks by Formulation

Type - Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and Other

Formulation Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and Other Formulation

Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Product Type - Lithographic, Gravure,

Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Printing Inks by Product Type -

Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lithographic,

Gravure, Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial

Printing, Publications and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Printing Inks by Application -

Label & Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publications and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Label &

Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publications and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based,

Oil-based and Other Formulation Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and

Other Formulation Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and Other Formulation

Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Product Type - Lithographic, Gravure,

Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Printing Inks by Product

Type - Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital,

Letterpress and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial

Printing, Publications and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial Printing,

Publications and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Label &

Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publications and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based,

Oil-based and Other Formulation Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and

Other Formulation Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and Other Formulation

Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Product Type - Lithographic, Gravure,

Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Printing Inks by Product

Type - Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital,

Letterpress and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial

Printing, Publications and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial Printing,

Publications and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Label &

Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publications and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based,

Oil-based and Other Formulation Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and

Other Formulation Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and Other Formulation

Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Product Type - Lithographic, Gravure,

Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Printing Inks by Product

Type - Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital,

Letterpress and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial

Printing, Publications and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: China Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial Printing,

Publications and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: China 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Label &

Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publications and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based,

Oil-based and Other Formulation Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and

Other Formulation Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and Other Formulation

Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Product Type - Lithographic, Gravure,

Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Printing Inks by Product

Type - Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital,

Letterpress and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial

Printing, Publications and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial Printing,

Publications and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Label &

Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publications and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based,

Oil-based and Other Formulation Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and

Other Formulation Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and Other Formulation

Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Product Type - Lithographic, Gravure,

Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Printing Inks by Product

Type - Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital,

Letterpress and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and

Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial

Printing, Publications and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: France Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Application - Label & Packaging, Commercial Printing,

Publications and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: France 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Label &

Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publications and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Printing Inks Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based,

Oil-based and Other Formulation Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and

Other Formulation Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Formulation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solvent-based, Water-based, Oil-based and Other Formulation

Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Product Type - Lithographic, Gravure,

Flexographic, Digital, Letterpress and Other Product Types -



