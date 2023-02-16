New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printing Inks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361263/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Printing Inks Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Printing Inks estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solvent-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-based segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Printing Inks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 188 Featured)
- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.
- DIC Corporation
- Flint Group
- Fujifilm UK Ltd.
- INX International Ink Co.
- Sakata Inx Corporation
- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
- Sun Chemical Corp
- Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Printing Inks Industry: A Preface
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on Printing Inks Market
Weak Global Economy Hurts Printing Inks Market During 2011-2014
Period
Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the
Immediate Term
Outlook
Developed Markets: Losing Sheen
Developing Regions Remain Fastest Growing Markets
Major Market Participants
World Printing Inks Industry: Key Products of Leading Printing
Ink Companies
Consolidation Activity
Select M&A Activity in the Global Printing Inks Industry: 2012-
2017
Printing Inks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ALTANA AG (Germany)
Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan)
DIC Corporation (Japan)
Sun Chemical Corp. (USA)
Flint Group (Luxembourg)
Fujifilm UK Ltd. (UK)
hubergroup (Germany)
Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son (Holland)
Sakata Inx Corporation (Japan)
INX International Ink Co. (USA)
SAKATA Inx (India) Private Limited (India)
Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
T & K Toka Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Wikoff Color Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Oil & Solvent Based Inks - Traditional Product Markets
Environmental Friendly Printing Ink Varieties Fast Replacing
Traditional Oil-Based & Solvent Based Printing Inks
Vegetable Oil Based Inks Sustain Growth in Oil Based Inks Market
Water-Based Inks - The Fastest Growing Printing Ink Variety
UV and EB Inks: The Bucks Start Here
UV-Curable Inks Gaining Rapid Traction
UV LED Inks: Emerging Technology Attracting Industry Attention
Lithographic Inks - The Largest But Mature Market Segment by
Printing Process Type
Gravure Printing Inks Maintain Steady Demand
Polyamide Represents Fastest Growing Resign Type for Gravure
Print Inks
Expanding Food Packaging and Lamination Sectors to Stimulate
Gravure Printing Ink Market Growth
Challenges for Gravure Printing Ink Market
Flexography Printing Process Inks Continue to Gain Prominence
Growth Prospects for Flexo Technology
Water-Based Inks Dominate the Flexographic Printing Inks Market
Digital Printing Inks - The Fastest Growing Category, by Process
Demand for Digital Textile Printing Inks Gets a Boost from
Advancements in Digital Textile Printing Techniques
A Focus on Inkjet Inks
Inkjet Inks Market - A Review
Rising Number of Sub-Categories Expands Opportunities for
Digital Inks in Recent Times
Weakening Demand for Printing Inks in Publication/Commercial
Printing Sector as Internet and Digital Media Replaces Print
Media
Steady Growth in Packaging Industry Helps Sustain Demand for
Printing Inks
Steady Recovery in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver for
Printing Inks Used in Retail Packaging Segment
Printer Ink Refills Market: An Overview
Despite Volatile Economic Scenario Seen in Recent Times R&D
Efforts in Printing Inks Remain Buoyant
Product Innovations & Technology Developments Keep the Industry
Alive
R&D & Product Innovation Efforts Optimally Geared Towards
Production of Environment Friendly Products
A Look at Some of the Advanced Technologies that Have Been
Driving Sales in Recent Times
3D Printer Manufacturers Gear Up to Produce Affordable 3D
Printing Inks
Biodegradable Inks - The Way to Go
Nanographic Printing
Waterless Printing
High-fidelity Color Control
Thermal Inkjet Printing
Innovations Seen in Inkjet Inks Segment in Recent Past
Innovations Seen in Flexography Inks Market in Recent Past
Innovations Seen in UV Inks Segment in Recent Past
Innovations Seen for Packaging Industry in Recent Past
Innovations in Publication Ink
Key Players & Their Recent Product Developments - A Review
Key Challenges & Issues
Digitalization & Paperless Era
Securing Raw Material Supply
Synthetic Alternatives Flood Raw Material Supply Chain
Strict Government Regulations to Hamper Growth
Pricing Pressures
Challenges for Digital Inkjet Inks
Challenges of Going Global
Environmental Issues & Compliance with Stringent Environmental
Regulations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printing Inks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361263/?utm_source=GNW