[Trending] Global RegTech Market Size & Share to Hit $ USD 33.1 Billion by 2026 at a 21.27% CAGR: Growing fraudulent activities and money laundering in the banking sector helps to boost the RegTech market- Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ RegTech Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Compliance Management, Regulatory Intelligence, Risk Management, Identity Management, Fraud Management, and Regulatory Reporting), by Organization Size (Large enterprise and SME’s)- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global RegTech market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.31 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 21.27% and is anticipated to reach over USD 33.1 billion by 2026.”

RegTech Market Overview:

RegTech or regulatory technology is known as the subset of financial technology which focuses on the technologies that may enable the provision of regulatory requirements more effectively and efficiently than the firm’s existing capabilities. RegTech solutions use different technology-enabled processes, such as machine learning, cloud computing blockchain. The various benefits of using RegTech are it reduces compliance cost thereby simplifying and standardizing compliance process. It provides sustainable and scalable solutions for the business to grow.

RegTech solution plays a major role in banking and financial services like KYC, Transaction Monitoring, Customer Credit Scoring, AML screening, trade data tracking, fraud prevention, compliance risk analysis and many more. Some of the major applications where RegTech is used are compliance management, identity management reporting, and risk management.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Size of Market (2019) USD 5.31 Billion Future Size of Market (2026) USD 33.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate (%) 21.27% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2026 Prominent Vendors Fenergo, Jumio, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), IBM, Infrasoft Technologies, Wolters Kluwer, MetricStream, Broadridge, Thomson Reuters, Abside Smart Financial Technologies, Accuity, Compendor, Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS), ACTICO, Deloitte, EastNets, NICE Actimize, RIMES Technologies, SAI Global, PwC, Sysnet Global Solutions, Trulioo, and others. Major Segment By Application, Organization Size, and Region Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis, the RegTech market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 21.27% between 2020 and 2026.

share is likely to grow above a between 2020 and 2026. The RegTech market size was worth around US$ 5.31 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 33.1 billion by 2026 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

One of the key reasons propelling the worldwide RegTech market throughout the analysis period is the rise in compliance costs.

The global RegTech market's regulatory intelligence application segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR growth.

On the basis of region, the North America had the highest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the projected period.

Market Dynamics:

The increase in the cost of compliance is one of the major factors driving the global RegTech market in the analysis period. The dramatic increase in the financial services regulations after the financial crisis for more than 60 percent in retail and corporate banks has increased the need for RegTech solutions due to its low cost and higher quality. Further, increasing trend for regulatory sandbox have provided RegTech companies to innovate new and improved regulatory solution for the financial industries which will help in the growth of the global RegTech market in coming years.

Furthermore, the low entry barriers for SaaS based solutions are also one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market in the analysis period. RegTech companies use cloud technology through software as a service to help the organizations to comply with regulations more efficiently and less expensively.

The rapid growth in the applications based on artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Blockchain will offer new opportunities for the RegTech companies in the forecast period.

RegTech Market: Segmentation Analysis

Global RegTech market is categorized based on application, organization size and region.

Based on application, the market is majorly divided into compliance management, regulatory intelligence, risk management, identity management, fraud management, and regulatory reporting. The regulatory intelligence application segment of the global RegTech market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to functionality it provides to financial institutions to easily identify and interpret regulatory changes.

Further, Large enterprise and SME’s is the organization size segment of the global RegTech market. Large enterprise segment is predicted to hold the largest market share in the global RegTech market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Based on geography the market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, MEA, and Latin America.

In terms of revenue, North America was the leading player with the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its supremacy in the forecast period. The existence of the leading player in the region is the major factor driving the global RegTech market in the analysis period. Europe is the second leading region in the global RegTech market and is expected to hold its position in the forecast period.

The growth in this region is due to the high funding raised by the FinTech companies significantly. Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to have lucrative market for the RegTech solutions.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global RegTech market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global RegTech market include;

Jumio

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

IBM

Infrasoft Technologies

Wolters Kluwer

MetricStream

Broadridge

Thomson Reuters

Abside Smart Financial Technologies

Accuity

Compendor

Compliance Solutions Strategies (CSS)

ACTICO

Deloitte

EastNets

NICE Actimize

RIMES Technologies

SAI Global

PwC

Sysnet Global Solutions and Trulioo

The global RegTech market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Compliance Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Risk Management

Identity Management

Fraud Management

Regulatory Reporting

By Organization Size

Large enterprise

SME’s

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Organization Size, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

