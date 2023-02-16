Global Granite, Marble and Stone Markets Report 2022-2027 - With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Granite, Marble and Stone: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Granite, Marble and Stone Market to Reach 26.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Granite, Marble and Stone estimated at 18.7 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 26.2 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.1 Billion Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Granite, Marble and Stone market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.1 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.5 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Granite, Marble and Stone: Vital Building Materials Available in Varied Colors, Textures and Structures

Recent Market Activity

Global Dimension Stone Industry

China, Brazil, and India: Leading Producers of Granite

Demand for Countertops Witnesses Steady Growth

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant and the Fastest Growing Crushed Stone Market Worldwide

Noteworthy Granite, Stone & Marble Trends Summarized

Trends in Interior Design: Stone and Tile

Trends in Interior Design: Marble

Marble Cladding Trends

Natural Stone Trends

Granite, Marble and Stone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Home Applications of Granite beyond the Kitchen Drives Healthy Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Natural Stone Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Antolini Vacuum Process (AVP): Significantly Enhancing Stone's Attractiveness and Applicability

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Construction Industry

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Offer Positive Outlook for Granite, Marble and Stone

Government Funding - Vital to Boost Aggregate Demand

Growing Prominence of Green Granite, Marble and Stone Benefit Market Expansion

Eco-Awareness & Sustainability Spur Innovations

Rising Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Green Materials

While Sand & Gravel Reserves Deplete, Crushed Stones Offer Promise

Granite Transform in to a High-Volume Low Margin Business

Growing Use of Granite in Major Projects

With Rising Competition from New Materials, Companies Acquiring Quarries to Remain Relevant

Imitation Tiles: A Force to Reckon With for the Stone Industry

Localized Market Operations: The Result of High Cost of Land Transportation

Population Growth & Urbanization Boosts Demand for Granite, Marble and Stone

Environmental Issues of Aggregates Production & Usage

Recycling of Construction & Demolition Waste to Reduce Environmental Desecration

Environment Safety: A Major Challenge in Granite Production

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ablegroup Berhad (Malaysia)

Asian Granito India Limited (India)

Benchmark Building Supplies Ltd. (UK)

CaesarStone (USA)

Cambria (USA)

California Crafted Marble, Inc. (USA)

Cosentino SA (Spain)

Dakota Granite Company (USA)

Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda (Portugal)

Duracite, Inc. (USA)

Fox Marble Holdings plc (UK)

Granite Transformations (USA)

Hellenic Granite Co. S.A. (Greece)

Hilltop Granites (USA)

Internacional De Ceramica SA DE CV (Mexico)

Kangli Stone Group (China)

Levatina y Asociados Minerals SA (Spain)

LSR Group (Russia)

Pokarna Limited (India)

Mohawk Industries (USA)

Daltile Corporation (USA)

Marazzi Group S.p.A. (Italy)

American Marazzi Tile, Inc. (USA)

Temmer Marble (Turkey)

Topalidis S.A. - Marble & Granite (Greece)

