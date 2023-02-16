Global Analysis on Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market Size Estimated to be Worth USD 4.02 Billion by 2030, at 7.1% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Formulation (Capsules, Soft Gels, Tablets, Powders, Others); By Product; By Consumer Group; By Sales Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global bone and joint health supplements market size & share was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.02 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

What is Bone and Joint Health Supplements? How Big is Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Joints are simply the spaces where bones meet. Some joints allow for movement, such as knee joints, whereas others don't, such as joints between skull bones. The rapidly rising demand for bone and joint health supplements market can be attributed to the fact that supplements also improve bone strength and help the body fight off infections which may be helpful for patients with rheumatoid arthritis who need to take immunosuppressive medications.

The rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and rising awareness regarding micronutrient deficiencies are some factors driving the industry. As per WHO, around 1.4 billion people globally will be aged above 60 years by 2030. The population suffering from rheumatoid arthritis is expanding at a considerable length, mainly due to increasing life expectancy, which in turn is creating a demand for the market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Amway

Archer Daniel Midland

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Bellavita Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

BY–HEALTH Co. Ltd.

Glanbia Plc

GNC Holding Inc

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Life Extension

Love Life Supplements

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Nutravita

Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care Inc.

Millennium Herbal Care

Pfizer

Pure Encapsulations LLC

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Simply Supplements

Vita Life Sciences Ltd.

Vitaco

Vitawin

Key factors driving market growth

Increasing awareness of nutritional deficiencies to push the market

They were raising consumer knowledge of nutritional deficiencies' prevalence and danger. Additionally, as people become more aware that nutritional deficiencies can be remedied by supplementation, the demand for products that support bone and joint health will rise, further boosting the market growth. The bone and joint health supplements market size is expanding due to more people selecting healthy supplements because nutrition and health are directly intertwined. Middle-class incomes are increasing in several parts of the world, and consumers are spending more on dietary, nutritional, and food supplements.

The elderly population is focusing on adjusting to supplements that are specifically tailored to their needs to maintain their good health and quality of life. The bone and joint health supplements market sales are soaring as people age. They go through several changes, including psychological, physiological, and social ones, that impact how they eat. The elderly population increasingly relies on individualized dietary regimes and routine meal selections. To maintain their general health, the aging populations of many countries have increased their demand for age-friendly dietary options with improved nutritional value.

Recent trends influencing the market

Sedentary lifestyles among gen Z to drive the market

The joint health product type is attracting the gen Z population owing to the rising joint discomfort among them due to their sedentary lifestyle. Also, the younger generation is increasingly being gravitated towards joint health and mobility with various goals such as fitness and an active lifestyle is anticipated to impel the industry growth over the forecast period.

The increasing focus of the market players on developing joint health supplements with different compositions is further attracting the consumer base. A growing number of product types containing collagen are being launched, thereby positively influencing the market.

Segmentation assessment

The vitamin segment accounted for the largest share

Based on product, the vitamins segment accounted for the largest share. The bone and joint health supplements market demand is on the rise due to the increased popularity of active life, rising life expectancy, and expanding adoption of proper lifestyles. The growing use of vitamin D supplements to lower the risk of bone fracture is another factor driving market expansion.

The capsule segment has dominated the sector with the highest revenue share

Based on formulation, the capsule segment has dominated the sector with the highest revenue share. The bone and joint health supplements market trends include the bioavailability of active substances has increased due to the availability of numerous product types in the different encapsulation materials. Extended-release capsules for vitamins and minerals, multi-layered or multi-membrane encapsulations, and omega-3 fatty acids are a few of the items currently offered in capsule formulations that have contributed to industry expansion.

Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 4.02 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 2.16 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.1% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 – 2030 Top Market Players Amway, Archer Daniel Midland, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bellavita Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., BY–HEALTH Co. Ltd., Glanbia Plc, GNC Holding Inc, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Life Extension, Love Life Supplements, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc., Nutravita, Nutramax Laboratories Consumer Care, Inc., Millennium Herbal Care, Pfizer, Pure Encapsulations, LLC, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Simply Supplements, Vita Life Sciences Ltd., Vitaco, and Vitawin Segments Covered By Product, By Formulation, By Consumer Group Outlook, Sales Channel, and By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Rising geriatric population to propel the North American market

North America held the largest bone and joint health supplements market share due to the rising geriatric population and the number of people experiencing joint discomfort. In North America, the cost of medicine is increasing daily with the aging population, improved medical facilities, advanced technologies, and insurance coverage.

Additionally, with the growing concern for people's well-being and nutritional deficiencies, the Asia Pacific is also anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the projected period. The demand for various supplements promoting bone and joint health has increased due to the rising incidence of osteoporosis and vitamin D insufficiency.

Browse the Detail Report “Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Formulation (Capsules, Soft Gels, Tablets, Powders, Others); By Product; By Consumer Group; By Sales Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bone-and-joint-health-supplements-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In May 2022, FruiteX-B®, a joint health product from FutureCeuticals, Inc., has been developing commercially available in the European Union (EU) through the firm's distributor there, Vaneeghen.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the bone and joint health supplements market report based on, type, application, end-user, and region:

By Product Outlook

Vitamins

Minerals

Collagen

Omega-3

Glucosamine

Others

By Formulation Outlook

Capsules

Tablets

Powders

Soft gels

Others

By Consumer Group Outlook

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Geriatric Population

By Sales Channel Outlook

Bricks & Mortar Direct selling Chemist / Pharmacies Health Food Shops Hyper Markets Super Markets

E-Commerce

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

