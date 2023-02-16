Omsom Launches in 550+ Target Locations Nationwide, Doubling Retail Footprint

New York, New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omsom, the Asian pantry staple brand dedicated to the reclamation of Asian flavors that have long been diluted in the mainstream grocery aisle, will roll out in 550+ Target locations across the country beginning this month. Founded in 2020 by first-generation Vietnamese-American sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham, Omsom initially launched as an exclusively direct-to-consumer brand to cater to shoppers’ needs during the pandemic. As their rip-and-pour sauces proved to be a pantry staple worthy of a place on kitchen shelves across the country, Omsom has strategically expanded with some of the most well-known retailers, including Whole Foods Market, a slew of independent and specialty shops, and now, Target, totaling 1,080 retail doors.

“Target was a childhood favorite of ours growing up in the suburbs south of Boston - even when the aisles didn’t necessarily feel like “ours” or made for immigrant families like ours. It continues to humble us that as adults, we are playing an integral role in changing the DNA of some of the most iconic retailers in America,” said Kim Pham, co-founder of Omsom. “It’s rad to continue to have our sauces meet customers where they’re at and satisfy their cravings for proud + loud Asian flavors!”

Three of the company’s best-selling SKUs, Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ Marinade, Japanese Yuzu Miso Glaze, and Korean Spicy Bulgogi, will be available in Target’s Global Meal Essentials aisle:

Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ Marinade: Omsom’s Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ sauce is the most personal flavor for co-founders and sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham. Growing up as the daughters of Vietnamese refugees, they have memories of their mom slathering this sweet, aromatic sauce on anything from pork to tofu. This SKU honors the fragrant, sweet, and sumptuous flavors of their childhood.

Japanese Yuzu Miso Glaze: Yuzu gives this classic Japanese glaze a bright, zippy twist. Omsom recommends putting it on everything from salmon to chicken skewers to eggplant for tangy, umami magic. This sauce is also 100% vegan.

Korean Spicy Bulgogi Marinade: Omsom strikes the perfect balance of sweet, smoky, and spicy with its Korean Spicy Bulgogi sauce. You can use it as a marinade on meat or tofu, or even as a great stir-fry sauce. This sauce is 100% vegan.

Omsom is excited to bring these three flavors, ranging from sweet to slightly spicy flavor profiles, to the Target consumer and broaden the reach of their real-deal Asian flavors. Omsom’s expansion into Target will also be the first time that the brand will be sold alongside everything needed to bring your Omsom meal to the next level, including a Rice Cooker and an Instant Pot.

Both Omsom’s retail and partnership strategy is designed to advance its path of bringing Asian flavors the prevalence they deserve both in and outside of urban markets. To that end, the 2+-year-old brand has released collaboration dishes & products with Disney in celebration of Raya and the Last Dragon, Instant Pot to help make Asian flavors even more accessible through an appliance that holds a place in ⅓ of American homes, and Chop’t to showcase versatility in a grab & go format. They’ve also made waves in destigmatizing MSG (monosodium glutamate) and the harmful stereotypes associated with the ingredient with the launch of a Krapow sauce SKU in partnership with Pepper Teigen and Ajinomoto MSG. In fall 2022, they took the conversation further and launched a ‘IYKYK’ Shaker Set complete with Korean Salt, Vietnamese Pepper, and a provocative addition — a third shaker loaded with Ajinomoto MSG. Omsom was cited as a source for Whole30 on the decision to reverse their stance on MSG, is a recipient of The Kitchn’s 2021 and 2022 Kitchen Essentials Grocery award, NOSH Best of 2020 award for both “Best New Product'' and “Best Packaging Design,” NOSH Best of 2022 award for “Best Emerging Brand” as well as Fast Company’s Smooth Moves award, recognized as the top “small business powering the future of retail” and Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies Award in the category of businesses with fewer than 10 employees.

About Omsom

Omsom is a proud, loud Asian cooking brand that unlocks bold, mouthwatering flavors that you can make your own through practical convenience. First-generation Vietnamese sisters and co-founders, Kim and Vanessa Pham, have done the hard work of sourcing the best ingredients and embarking on meticulous recipes so you don’t have to, all in an effort to reclaim the cultural integrity of Asian cuisines that are often diluted in the mainstream grocery aisle. Each of their rip-and-pour packets of marinades, glazes, and sauces (which are to be paired with fresh protein and vegetables that the consumer purchases separately) include all the specialty sauces, aromatics, citruses, and oils that are the foundation of chef-driven Asian dishes.

