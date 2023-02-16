Telesis Bio Releases BioXp® Select mRNA Synthesis Kit to Expand the Utility, Speed, and Impact of Its Automated Synthetic Biology Workstation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leader in automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, today announced the availability of its BioXp® Select mRNA Synthesis Kit. This kit enables on-demand and automated synthesis of mRNA beginning from a BioXp customer’s own plasmid DNA, overnight and at the push of a button. This is expected to enable researchers to optimize their discovery workflows by acquiring their mRNA of interest in days, rather than weeks or months.



“Our vision has always been to empower researchers with the tools to build synthetic biology in their laboratory, without any constraints. This first of several off-the-shelf kits will allow scientists to construct mRNA at any time of the day, any day of the week from BioXp-ready reagents. We expect this kit, and those to follow, to accelerate drug discovery, particularly in the areas of oncological and infectious disease vaccine discovery,” said Daniel Gibson, Ph.D., CTO and Co-Founder of Telesis Bio.

This is the second mRNA synthesis kit launched by Telesis Bio. Last year, the company launched its first mRNA synthesis kit, named BioXp™ mRNA Synthesis Kit, which builds mRNA up to 1.8 kb in length starting from a DNA sequence as input. With the addition of the BioXp Select mRNA Synthesis Kit, researchers now have the ability to begin the mRNA build process from either their sequence or linearized plasmid, automating the entire workflow to generate final synthetic mRNA product in hours. As with the first commercially launched mRNA synthesis kit, this new BioXp mRNA synthesis kit will also incorporate the CleanCap® technology and provide options for modified nucleosides.

“Throughout 2023, we will release additional BioXp® kits that enable scientists to begin the cloning, amplification, and mRNA synthesis process from their own linear DNA or plasmid DNA, as well as kits to automate NGS Library Preparation and CRISPR gRNA synthesis,” said Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Telesis Bio. “By opening our system, we provide scientists the flexibility they have wanted to begin with their own material. We expect to see new customer adoption and increased penetration and utilization of our growing installed base with the launch of these additional kits and capabilities.”

For more information on BioXp® Select mRNA Synthesis Kit or to place an order, please visit telesisbio.com/products/bioxp-kits/mrna-synthesis/.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Telesis Bio is enabling rapid, accurate and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The award-winning BioXp® system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA and RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Telesis Bio is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

Telesis Bio, the Telesis Bio logo, Gibson Assembly, and BioXp are trademarks of Telesis Bio Inc.

