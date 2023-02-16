WellnessSpace Brands Chosen as Recovery and Wellness Partner of énergie Fitness UK

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellnessSpace Brands , the company known for developing massage beds and chairs that utilize hydrotherapy, cryotherapy and relaxation methods, today announces a partnership with énergie Fitness , a leading fitness franchise brand with more than 90 locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain. énergie Fitness UK has selected WellnessSpace Brands as a recovery and wellness partner to provide members with a premium service by dedicating spaces for HydroMassage Lounges and other recovery methods.



Following a successful trial at the Wokingham club, énergie Fitness UK has since installed HydroMassage products at the Wolverhampton club, with plans to expand its partnership with WellnessSpace Brands to bring wellness and recovery products to more of its franchised locations. énergie Fitness UK will use the Lounge 440X chair, a product that uses hydrotherapy (water massage) technology to offer an effective recovery experience to gym members. The installation of HydroMassage across énergie Fitness gyms will provide both an enhanced member experience and commercial return for franchisees.

“We saw the impact of HydroMassage right away,” said Anthony Cromack, franchise owner of énergie Fitness Wokingham. “Our WOW package upgrades had been 47%, but after we added HydroMassage, that number increased to 63% for new members. Plus, many upgraded to a 12-month contract as a result.”

The agreement comes as énergie Fitness UK continues to focus on meeting the growing demand for physical and mental recovery within its gyms. WellnessSpace Brands will work with each franchisee within the énergie Fitness UK network to highlight the importance of how their products can help meet the ongoing need for recovery.

“As more gym-goers continue to prioritize total mind and body wellness, our suite of recovery and wellness products including HydroMassage, RelaxSpace, and CryoLounge+ are well-positioned to meet those needs,” WellnessSpace Brands Founder & CEO Paul Lunter said. “We’re thrilled énergie Fitness UK shares our commitment to provide these services to members.”

“The HydroMassage proposition dovetails perfectly with the evolution of our product and compliments our brand ethos of creating a member environment of ‘where you belong,’” énergie Fitness UK Managing Director Phil Hall said. “Incorporating methods of recovery into our product range and linking it to our different membership tiers enables our franchisees to offer more services whilst delivering a great member experience and strong commercial returns.”

About WellnessSpace Brands (formerly HydroMassage):

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage Beds and Lounges, CryoLounge+ Chairs, and RelaxSpace Wellness Pods. Each of the company’s innovative product lines have a shared vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the company, previously known as HydroMassage, has a 30+ year history partnering with global leaders in the health, wellness, fitness, and hospitality markets.

About énergie Fitness:

Founded in 2003, énergie Fitness is a market-leading fitness franchise group with over 90 gyms based in the UK, Ireland and Spain. énergie Fitness offers its members a compelling consumer proposition that combines state-of-the-art exercise equipment and first-class fitness facilities, with a high level of service, making premium fitness accessible to everyone.