Customer Success Veteran Joins Holon Solutions As Company Expands to Meet Increasing Demand

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holon Solutions , the leading human-centric healthcare technology company that provides relief to healthcare teams, today announced the appointment of Brad Nichols as its new Chief Customer and Digital Officer. Holon is committed to helping eliminate complexity in healthcare administration and providing relief to care teams through innovative tools built with human-centric design. This executive appointment underscores Holon’s commitment to the success of its customers — from providers to payers — and the importance of transformative technology in the healthcare industry.



Nichols arrives at Holon at a pivotal moment for the company’s growth, as it focuses on delivering value to customers through engagement frameworks and robust analytics. As Chief Customer and Digital Officer, he will lead the company’s efforts to efficiently scale and support long-term growth, while ensuring that every customer achieves optimal outcomes and value with the Holon Community platform.

With deep expertise in customer service, financial information delivery and insurance services, Nichols brings with him over 20 years of leadership experience. Prior to joining Holon, he led Business Operations and Customer Service at Dun & Bradstreet, served as Senior Vice President of Global Customer Operations and Marketing at Risk Management Solutions and was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Customer Experience at Thomson Reuters.

“Holon’s mission is to make healthcare feel more human,” said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Holon. “Brad’s experience at the intersection of customer experience and operations will be critical as we continue to drive our people-first approach to relieve care teams from daily frustration and support their administrative burden, empathetically and sustainably.”

"I was drawn to Holon's dedication to empowering healthcare teams. The platform delivers the right information and personalized functionality that care teams need and deserve," said Nichols. "As the company continues to scale, I'm thrilled to help Holon continue to operate with world class efficiency through smart and well-automated processes."

Nichols joins a talented leadership team with diverse backgrounds and experience across healthcare, technology, finance, retail and entertainment industries. Holon’s leadership team is committed to improving healthcare by bringing innovative, personalized and intelligent technology to healthcare workers, empowering them to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively.

About Holon Solutions

Healthcare should feel human. Holon Solutions is the leading human-centric healthcare technology company that provides relief to healthcare teams. Our intelligent platform is a place where healthcare administration becomes effortless, with personalized tools that eliminate complexity. Using patented sensory technology, we deliver key information at the point of care to help save time, improve health outcomes, and increase revenue, with robust analytics that demonstrate value for enterprises. For more information, please visit holonsolutions.com.

