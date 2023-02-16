Noetic Cyber Achieves SOC 2® Type II Compliance

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noetic Cyber, an innovator and market leader in Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) today announced that it has successfully earned its SOC 2® Type II certification in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for Systems and Organization Controls (SOC).

A SOC 2® certification provides detailed information and assurance about the controls relevant to security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to process users' data as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information.

"Noetic has become a critical part of our customers' cybersecurity programs, and the data that we manage for them plays a key role in their decision-making," said Paul Ayers, co-founder and CEO, Noetic Cyber, "it is vital that we respect their trust in our secure processing and management of that data. Our commitment to that trust is reflected by our investment in the ongoing security and certification of the Noetic platform."

As part of the process for achieving SOC 2® compliance, Noetic worked with an accredited auditor to review the design and operating effectiveness of the controls on the core platform and hosting services against the applicable Trust Services Criteria. These included the software and management of the platform, how the Noetic platform manages customer and user data, as well as security policies and procedures. Over the course of the audit, Noetic demonstrated the ability to safely manage customers' data and use of the platform, as well as the effectiveness of its security controls and processes.

The Noetic Cyber Asset Intelligence and Controls platform is a cloud-based solution that brings a new approach to helping security leaders understand and address exposure management challenges. Using data science techniques to draw new insights from security data, the Noetic platform leverages existing security and IT management tools to highlight security coverage gaps, control drift and high-risk vulnerabilities, making these insights actionable through integrated workflow and automation.

About Noetic Cyber

Noetic provides a proactive approach to cyber asset and controls management, empowering security teams to see, understand, fix and improve their security posture and enterprise ecosystem. Our goal is to improve security tools and control efficacy by breaking down existing siloes and improving the entire security ecosystem. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

