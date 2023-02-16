Wound Debridement Products Market Report will Value USD 774.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7 % : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wound Debridement Products Market Size By Product (Ultrasound Devices, Gels, Mechanical Debridement Pads, Ointments & Creams and Others), By Wound Type (Surgical Wounds, Chronic Ulcers, Burn Wounds and Traumatic Wounds), By End-User (Hospitals, Nursing Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the wound debridement products market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the wound debridement products market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, wound type, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global wound debridement products market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Coloplast, Misonix Inc., Welcare Industries SpA, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., MediWound Ltd., DeRoyal Industries Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide wound debridement products market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Wound debridement products are used for the treatment and management of chronic ulcers, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, and burns. Surgery debridement removes necrotic tissue, bacteria, and senescent cells, while sharp surgical debridement restores the timing of wound reepithelialization. In the coming years, the market will grow due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Obesity, a poor diet, and physical inactivity are all contributing factors to an increase in diabetes cases. Diabetics are increasingly experiencing chronic wounds, particularly foot ulcers, resulting in a greater need for wound debridement. As well as the development of advanced wound debridement products, the market is growing. In addition to dressings, keratin-based wound care products have proven highly helpful in the re-epithelialization of wounds. The keratin matrix dissolves into the wound and eliminates the need for dressing changes. As a result of the high cost associated with surgical and enzymatic debridement, the market for debridement devices will not grow, while the market for wound debridement devices is expected to face challenges due to rising treatment costs. During the forecast period, COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the supply chain and people will be unaware of the disease, restraining the growth rate further.

Scope of Wound Debridement Products Market Report :

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Wound Type, End-User, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Coloplast, Misonix Inc., Welcare Industries SpA, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., MediWound Ltd., DeRoyal Industries Inc. among others

Segmentation Analysis

Gels are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment includes ultrasound devices, gels, mechanical debridement pads, ointments & creams and others. The gel segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is expected that the gel segment will dominate the wound debridement market in the future due to its ability to maintain a moist wound environment and its advantages over other products, such as reducing inflammation, preventing bleeding, and removing necrotic tissues without causing infection, among other benefits. Moreover, gels are easily accessible and easy to use, which is why they are preferred by most people, especially geriatrics.

Chronic ulcers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The wound type segment includes surgical wounds, chronic ulcers, burn wounds and traumatic wounds. The chronic ulcers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The aim of ulcer debridement is to remove dead or unhealthy tissue around the wound so that it can heal faster. In addition to mechanical, chemical, autolytic and surgical methods, these procedures can be performed using instruments such as tweezers, curettes, or scalpels to remove the tissue. To clean the wound, an enzyme-based gel may also be applied, or a high-pressure water jet can also be used.

Hospitals are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes hospitals, nursing facilities, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The hospitals are expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Among the factors contributing to the high market share of the hospital sector were easy access to infrastructure and skilled personnel. There are more surgical procedures being performed now than ever before and the number of hospitals is on the rise as well. For instance, a study by NCBI in 2020 projected that 310 million surgeries were performed annually throughout the world, of which 40 million to 50 million were performed in the U.S. Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the wound debridement products market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. A significant share of the wound debridement market will be held by the North American region due to diabetes, wounds associated with diabetes, such as diabetic foot ulcers, high surgery rates caused by chronic diseases, an ageing population, and a growing number of other factors, such as osteoarthritis. There has been an increase in the prevalence of diseases in Canada, propelling market growth in the region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's wound debridement products market size was valued at USD 35.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 56.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Diabetes and chronic wounds will have a significant impact on the market, which will propel the advanced wound care market in the near future. Wound debridement products market growth could be hindered by high wound care treatment costs. Development countries are introducing new technologies and products for wound care that will help boost their growth as well as serve as an opportunity for market growth.

China

China’s wound debridement products market size was valued at USD 38.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030.

A new set of health safety rules and the increased awareness of optimal wound care are expected to add new perspectives to the market. In addition, a number of critical trends in the Chinese market have been noted, such as acquisitions and collaborations, as well as shorter hospital stays.

India

India's wound debridement products market size was valued at USD 29.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 47.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

As a result of the adoption of innovative products and the need for improved medical technologies, it is estimated that the Indian market will experience strong growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region has a large patient population and a growing medical infrastructure, which contributes to higher sales revenues.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising cases of chronic ulcers and diabetes.

