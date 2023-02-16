5G’s BorgConnect® Smart Manufacturing Platform Nominated as a Finalist by Plant Engineering Magazine

OTTAWA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BorgConnect® - a low-cost Smart Manufacturing Platform for Small and Medium Manufacturers developed by 5G Energy Ltd., Ottawa, Canada, along with its US subsidiary 5G Technologies USA Ltd., has been nominated as a finalist for the 2023 Plant Engineering Product of the Year! Using Machine Learning Techniques and IIoT sensors, the BorgConnect® platform is capable of connecting to old “legacy” machines that do not have controllers to estimate real time machine status and key performance metrics. Given that Small Manufacturers use such machines in good majority, this technology allows for understanding the performance of their plant in real time and respond with timely decisions. The winner of the 2023 Plant Engineering Product of the Year award shall be decided by the entire subscriber base of the Plant Engineering magazine who have been invited to vote online. The results are expected to be announced by the end of March 2023.



About 5G Energy Ltd.

5G Energy Ltd. is a company within the 5G Group (“5G”) that has developed a smart Industrial IoT platform called BorgConnect® (along with its wholly owned subsidiary 5G Technologies USA Ltd.), that embodies Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Edge Computing technologies to dynamically optimize energy consumption and improve efficiency, effectiveness & productivity of industrial processes and equipment. The low cost platform requires very minimal IT infrastructure for implementation and serves 4 mobile apps for users to visualize and perform the said optimizations in real time. The company has a customer footprint in Canada, the USA and India, but as a group, 5G has served global leaders across 14 countries over the last two decades. For further information, please visit www.fifthgentech.com.

