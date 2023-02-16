Canon U.S.A., Inc. Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Midsize Employers in 2023

Melville, NY, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2023. Forbes and Statista Inc. announced Canon’s inclusion in this prestigious ranking of companies, and the list is now live on the Forbes website. According to Statista, this is the 8th year in a row Canon has been included on America’s Best Employers’ list.

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best Midsize Employers for 2023 based on independent surveys of roughly 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. In total, 500 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“Canon is proud to be recognized as one of our country’s best midsize employers,” N. Scott Millar, senior vice president & general manager, corporate human resources, audit, ethics & business consultation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., and senior vice president, human resources, Canon Solutions America, Inc. “Being included in Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for 8 years in a row demonstrates Canon’s unwavering dedication to its employees, and we would like to thank Forbes and Statista for this outstanding accolade.”

According to Statista, the America's Best Midsize Employers 2023 title helps reinforces Canon’s reputation as a company that provides excellent employment opportunities on a national level.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.