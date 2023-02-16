Optimum Ventures Receives Positive Assay Results on the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Ventures Ltd. (“Optimum” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce positive precious and base metal assay results from a Shaw drilling program on the Company's Harry property located near Stewart in northwest British Columbia. The Harry Project is positioned within a 200 Kilometre (“km”) long northwest-trending corridor with-in the prolific Golden Triangle, home to multiple high-grade gold deposits and discoveries.

The Harry Property hosts several 500 metre (“m”) wide zones of intense alteration that trend northwest along the claim length with several different mineralization types, as follows:

Quartz and quartz breccias with sphalerite (zinc sulphide), galena (lead sulphide), chalcopyrite (copper-iron sulphide), tetrahedrite (copper-antimony sulphosalts), pyrite (iron sulphide) and occasionally fine visible gold.

Gold-silver enriched volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) type of mineralization like that of the famous Eskay Creek deposit.

Enhanced gold associated with arsenopyrite (iron-arsenic sulphide) in sericite altered rocks.



A “Shaw” backpack drill was used in the sampling program. Capable of providing core to 1 metre (“m”) depth, this type of drill is typically used in glacially polished areas where obtaining a representative sample from conventional surface sampling can prove difficult. The results from 97 Shaw drill holes have been received and show evidence of multiple mineralizing events, including quartz and quartz breccias with zinc sulphide, lead sulphide, copper-iron sulphide, copper-antimony sulphosalts, iron sulphide, and occasional fine visible gold, as well as gold-silver enriched volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) type mineralization similar to the famous Eskay Creek deposit, and enhanced gold associated with iron-arsenic sulphide in sericite altered rocks.

Sheeted Vein Zone – Highlights from Shaw Drilling





Drill Hole #



From (m)



To (m)



Interval (m)



Cu (%)



Pb (%)



Zn (%)



Au (g/t)



Ag (g/t) 22-SVS-3 0 1.0 1.0 0.23 2.64 8.65 0.099 208 22-SVS-4 0 1.0 1.0 0.37 39.74 22.95 0.477 970 22-SVS-6 0 1.0 1.0 0.37 4.33 4.41 0.092 308 22-SVS-9 0 1.0 1.0 1.70 5.78 2.72 0.401 1,511 22-SVS-10 0 1,0 1.0 0.64 7.29 3.09 0.201 522 22-SVS-11 0 1.0 1.0 0.62 8.34 11.36 0.230 442

The Sheeted Vein zone consists of parallel northwest-striking quartz-sulfide veins that dip to the east, across widths of at least 7 metres and hosting semi-massive to massive galena, green sphalerite, and tetrahedrite masses along a quartz stockwork. The zone is exposed over 15 m of strike length but then dips into the hillside. Drilling was conducted to test the various parallel veins, with the bottom-most vein exhibiting massive galena and sphalerite over a width of 1 m.

Assay values for the entire Sheeted Vein zone range from <0.005 to 0.477 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), 1.2 to 1,511 g/t silver (“Ag”), 51 parts per million (“ppm”) to 1.7% copper (“Cu”), 122 ppm to 39.74% and 335 ppm to 22.95% zinc (“Zn”).

Saw Cut Zone – Highlights from Shaw Drill





Drill Hole #



From (m)



To (m)



Interval (m)



Zn (%)



Au (g/t)



Ag (g/t) 22-SCS-31 0 1.0 1.0 1.15 0.242 4.9 22-SCS-34 0 1.0 1.0 5.02 0.696 6.8 22-SCS-35 0 1.0 1.0 1.73 0.161 9.0 22-SCS-40 0 1,0 1.0 1.96 2.117 20 22-SCS-42 0 1.0 1.0 4.49 2.886 132 22-SCS-53 0 1.0 1.0 4.01 1.446 9.5 22-SCS-54 0 1.0 1.0 5.73 1.307 11.6 22-SCS-55 0 1.0 1.0 1.75 0.367 7.8 22-SCS-58 0 1.0 1.0 3.08 0.324 9.1 22-SCS-60 0 1,0 1.0 2.67 1.155 12.8 22-SCS-61 0 1.0 1.0 3.13 0.418 7.2 22-SCS-62 0 1.0 1.0 1.11 0.222 7.3

The Saw Cut zone outcrops and has been exposed over a 40 m strike length, with shallow Shaw drill core samples showing sulphide mineralization consisting of pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite in semi-massive to massive veins, stringers, and interstitials within brecciated zones and/or disseminated throughout the core. The zone is hosted in mudstone, dacite tuff, and mudstone-supported dacite lapilli-tuff containing 1 to 30% pyrite, trace to 8% sphalerite, and trace to minor galena. The Saw Cut zone is believed to belong to a gold-silver enriched VMS type mineralization like that of the famous Eskay Creek deposit.

Assay values for the entire Saw Cut zone range from 0.006 to 2.886 g/t gold, <0.05 to 132 g/t silver, 33 ppm to 112 ppm copper, 316 ppm to 0.715% and 44 ppm to 5.02% zinc.

Assay have been completed by MSA Labs in Langley BC, an accredited facility.

The company is awaiting assay results from 2,128 metres of drilling completed in 2022 to be released over shortly.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Edward Kruchkowski P.Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors and registered in the Provinces of British Columbia is the "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Optimum

Optimum Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Its properties and projects are all located in British Columbia and the extensions of the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia into Alaska. The company has an option agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. pursuant to which Teuton has agreed to grant to Optimum the option to acquire an up to 80-per-cent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties, located near Stewart, B.C. For more information visit www.optimumventures.ca.

