Chicago Car Accident Attorneys at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC Call for Action After IDOT Data Shows +80K Crashes in Illinois Annually

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Windy City is one of the busiest cities in the country, which means more cars on the road at any given time. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), more than 80,000 car crashes are reported annually. This high number of accidents has led to a call for action by the Chicago car accident lawyers at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, LLC.

The lawyers at the prominent Chicago car accident law firm are calling on the city to implement increased safety measures, better traffic management, and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to help reduce the number of crashes in Chicago, which are causing severe injury and death to thousands of drivers, passengers, and pedestrians every year.

"We are seeing a disturbing trend in the number of car crashes in Chicago," said Jonathan Rosenfeld, personal injury attorney and Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, LLC founder. "It is unacceptable that so many people are being hurt or killed on our roads each year. We must take action to prevent these accidents from happening in the first place."

Crash Statistics

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), in 2020, there were over 307,000 motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, resulting in approximately 1,000 fatalities and over 29,000 serious injuries. In the city of Chicago alone, there were over 80,000 reported crashes.

Data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) showed that in the same year, over 4,000 large trucks were involved in crashes in Illinois, resulting in over 70 fatalities and over 2,000 injuries. In Chicago, over 1,100 crashes involving large trucks were reported.

These alarming statistics demonstrate the pressing need for action to reduce the number of car accidents in Chicago and throughout Illinois. The high number of crashes is causing severe harm to drivers, passengers, and pedestrians and is putting a strain on the healthcare and legal systems.

The data from IDOT and FMCSA show just how serious the problem of car accidents is in Illinois. Everyone must take action to address this issue and reduce the number of crashes on our roads.

Severe Injuries and Death

The law firm has handled car accident cases resulting in severe and life-altering injuries, including broken bones, head and neck injuries, spinal cord injuries, and even death. The cost of these accidents to the victims, their families, and society is staggering.

"The human toll of these accidents is heartbreaking," Rosenfeld continued. "We must do everything in our power to reduce the number of crashes and help keep people safe on our roads."

Chicago car accident lawyers are calling for various measures to reduce the number of crashes, including increased funding for road safety, improved traffic management systems, and stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

"We must work together as a community to make our roads safer for everyone," Rosenfeld said. "This problem affects us all, and it is time for action to be taken."

