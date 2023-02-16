Valiant Launches Training Advisory Board Focused on Customer Alignment and Supporting the Company’s Growth Strategy

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant announced today the formation of the company’s Training Advisory Board, a group of proven leaders in Warfighter training who will advise the company on customer alignment and support its aggressive growth strategy in the military training market.

Valiant is the leading provider of training and readiness solutions to the U.S. Army, and a top training services provider for the U.S. Department of Defense. The Training Advisory Board's primary goals will be to provide the company with guidance and insight on industry trends, customer needs, and market opportunities. Comprising experienced leaders with broad expertise, the board will also work closely with Valiant's executive team to ensure the company's solutions remain aligned with customer expectations.

“As a leader in the military training market, it’s essential that we stay attuned to the voice of our customer,” said Dan Corbett, Valiant’s Chief Executive Officer. “Each member of this Board has an impressive military service record, key industry relationships, and extensive Warfighter training expertise, which will be invaluable as we work to deliver transformational training solutions for our customers and seek to aggressively expand in this critical market.”

Valiant’s Training Advisory Board comprises:

LTG Terry R. Ferrell (Ret.), who retired after 37 years of military service, and whose assignments included multiple joint and operational tours, staff assignments at numerous levels, and several commands; most recently served as commanding general of U.S. Army Central

LTG Stephen “Steph” Twitty (Ret.), who retired after 36 years of military service as an infantry officer, and commanded units at nearly every echelon, including serving multiple combat tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait; most recently served as Deputy Commander of United States European Command (EUCOM)

MG James K. “Red” Brown (Ret.), who retired after 39 years of military services, and who served in multiple command and leadership positions within the Army National Guard, most recently as Deputy Commanding General – Army National Guard, US Army Forces Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina

MG Patrick M. Hamilton (Ret.), who retired after 35 years of military service and served in multiple leadership and command roles, and most recently served as commanding general of the 36th Infantry Division

“Each of these individuals has unparalleled knowledge of the mission and training needs of the U.S. military and its partner nations,” said Hector Alvarez, General Manager and SVP of Valiant’s Training and Readiness business unit. “Their strategic guidance will help strengthen Valiant’s ability to train today’s Warfighter for tomorrow’s most critical missions, and they’ll be instrumental in driving Valiant’s growth strategy for 2023 and beyond.”

