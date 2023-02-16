PayStubCreator Launch Its Paystub Generator, That Has Been Built By Professional Accountants And Delivers An Accurate Record Of Your Income

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayStubCreator is an online check stub maker built by professional accountants to help you keep a record of income with guaranteed accurate calculations and instant delivery straight to your inbox.

You don’t need a subscription or any additional software and don’t have to worry about any hidden fees as the company’s paystub creator has a variety of ready-to-use templates that ensures the entire process is straightforward and trouble-free.

All you have to do is fill in the required information about the employee, employer, salary, and pay period (which on average takes less than 2 minutes), then the calculations will be completed immediately, and you will have your paycheck stub emailed to you, ready to download and print.

Trusted by Thousands of Users

PayStubCreator offers its users a diverse range of paystub examples, which have been uniquely tailored to fulfill IRS forms and employers’ demands.

All the templates featured on the company’s website are modern, practical, and professional that have been adapted and trusted by thousands of users.

The template options include the following:

The Basic Paystub

This template, which is usually black or white, contains only the necessary basics, such as hours worked, pay period, gross and net earnings.

The Document Paystub

The document paystub allows you to utilize a word processing software to edit, save, and reuse the paystub structure for later use.

The Vibrant Paystub

With this paystub, you can choose from a selection of different colors and types of paystub paper, but always make sure you check with state laws and that your chosen template is compatible with standard check papers.

The Electronic Paystub

The electronic paystub template is very easy to use, access and is easily stored online to accurately keep track of your financial information.

How to generate a Form W2

Along with its variety of paystub templates, PayStubCreator also provides a selection of official IRS tax forms that allow workers to accurately keep track of their earnings and be prepared for the end of tax season.

A form W2, or wage and tax statement, is a document given by your employer that reflects the annual income or wages of each employee and the amount of taxes withheld from each paycheck.

When you prepare your tax return each year, you will use your W2 form to see the amount withheld that will then be subtracted from your taxes.

Additionally, the IRS will use your W2 form to see if you should be refunded (if more income was taken out than necessary) or if you are liable to pay any penalties.

How to calculate W2 wages

A W2 form will tell you how much taxes have been taken out of your paycheck and how much net income you have made throughout the year.

Although waiting for a W2 form from your employer can be frustrating, so PayStubCreator recommends a few simple steps you can follow to calculate your W2 wages using your paystubs.

Find Your Gross Income Subtract Non-Taxable Wages Account for Other Deductions Determine Annual Taxes Calculate Your W2 Earnings

The tax year ends on December 31st, which is the last official day of both the calendar and the official tax year. You will not receive your W2 before this date, as the form must reflect all your wages.

Normally, you can expect to receive your form in the mail between January 1st and January 31st of the new year.

When receiving a Form W2, be sure to check it for any inaccuracies made by your employer that could impact the information being sent to the IRS.

Some common mistakes include:

Missing or miswritten Employer Identification Number

Missing or incorrect employee names and details

Crediting wages after an employee’s death

Using abbreviations or titles

More information

To find out more about PayStubCreator and to see its full range of paystub templates and form options, please visit the website at https://www.paystubcreator.net/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/paystubcreator-launch-its-paystub-generator-that-has-been-built-by-professional-accountants-and-delivers-an-accurate-record-of-your-income/