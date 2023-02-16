The Ad Firm Welcomes Cyrus Kennedy as New Board Member

Carlsbad, CA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ad Firm, a leading digital marketing agency, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Cyrus Kennedy as a new board member. With over two decades of experience in founding, growing and leading businesses, Cyrus brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

Cyrus Kennedy is a seasoned entrepreneur, having founded and served as Executive Director of Quest Preservation, a national property management and real estate services firm, from 2008 to 2015. During his tenure, the business grew an average of 82% year-over-year for seven consecutive years, making it one of the best places to work according to Glassdoor.

After his success at Quest Preservation, Cyrus went on to serve as Managing Partner of XQ from 2015 to 2021, where he worked with over 250 clients worldwide on various projects such as fractional CEO, fractional Chief People Officer, HR training, management training, coaching and consulting, master business planning, strategic planning, creative thinking, innovation and change.

As CEO of KlientBoost, Cyrus was responsible for all aspects of running the business, including HR, finance, sales, operations, and fulfillment. Under his leadership, the company grew 72% year-over-year and won a Glassdoor award for being the best place to work. He oversaw departments including PPC, SEO, CRO, email, and creative studio, setting the highest sales records, revenue retention MOM, and average retainer in company history.

Cyrus is also a certified professional analyst in workplace behaviors, driving forces, axiology and emotional intelligence. His expertise in people analytics and human business intelligence has been developed over many years of experience in the field.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cyrus to our team and are excited to have someone of his caliber and experience on our board,” said Kevin Heimlich, CEO of The Ad Firm. “His expertise and guidance will be invaluable to our continued growth and success.”

As a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), Cyrus brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. The Ad Firm is confident that Cyrus will play a vital role in helping the company to reach its goals and achieve continued success.

For more information about The Ad Firm, please visit theadfirm.net.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-ad-firm-welcomes-cyrus-kennedy-as-new-board-member/