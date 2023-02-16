HyperTrack Announces Demo Day Series to Introduce Groundbreaking Field Work and Last Mile Technologies to the Logistics Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperTrack , the leader in logistics APIs, today announced it will host its inaugural Demo Day event on Tuesday, February 28th at 8:00 a.m. PST. The ongoing virtual event series will introduce HyperTrack customers and the broader logistics community to critical new product updates and offer a unique opportunity to engage with the expert team responsible for developing the BuilderX platform .



When building applications for logistics use cases, it’s critical for technology teams to leverage the latest product developments to accelerate the time to market for logistics technology product roadmaps. Demo Day is a quarterly event series designed to provide an open dialogue between HyperTrack’s development team and logistics tech builders that will feature presentations from the product leaders and introduce exciting new capabilities of the BuilderX platform. Speakers presenting at Demo Day include:

Ram Kakkad, head of product will discuss how the new Orders Lifecycle API helps teams plan, assign, and track orders throughout the fulfillment process.

Saraubh Das, head of intelligence will share how to use the Logistics Map feature to improve fulfillment capabilities.

will share how to use the Logistics Map feature to improve fulfillment capabilities. Eugene Tulushev, mobile lead will walk through the new software development kit designed to improve the driver experience with enhanced resiliency for last mile use cases.



The event will provide an opportunity for HyperTrack customers to engage directly with the team building HyperTrack’s technology to gain critical insight into how to best leverage APIs to improve their own logistics solutions. Presentations will be followed by a Q&A and open discussion to encourage transparency and offer insight into HyperTrack’s approach to developing logistics solutions that drive operational improvement and business growth by leveraging location intelligence.

In addition to Demo Day, HyperTrack is bringing together industry leaders in the logistics space as part of its Executive Roundtable series for a candid discussion on how they are solving the most complex challenges to meet the needs of on-demand commerce. Click here to attend a session in Atlanta on February 23rd, New York on March 9th, or nominate your city to host the next event.

To register for Demo Day, please visit: www.hypertrack.com/demoday

About HyperTrack

HyperTrack is the #1 API platform for logistics tech builders who are developing technology for last mile fulfillment use cases. Our APIs for order planning, assignment, tracking, and verification learn from ground truth data to improve operational KPIs including job completion rate, workforce reliability, productivity and on-time delivery. Customers across all inhabited continents use HyperTrack’s comprehensive suite of APIs, SDKs, and webhooks. For more information, visit www.hypertrack.com .