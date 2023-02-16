Checkmk Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Top 50 IT Infrastructure Products

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tribe29, the company behind the IT monitoring solution Checkmk , is proud to announce its inclusion in G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards , which ranked Checkmk #4 among the Top 50 IT Infrastructure Products. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic reviews from real users.

This is the first time Checkmk gets the prestigious G2 Best Software Award, demonstrating tribe29’s success in its mission to provide the ultimate IT infrastructure monitoring platform.

“We are thrilled that Checkmk earned fourth position among the Top 50 IT Infrastructure Products on G2’s Best Software Awards. This is a testament of what’s most important to us: to provide a great product for IT monitoring and a superb overall customer experience,” said Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29.

G2 ranks the top products based on reviews that they have received in different categories. One of these is the Best IT Infrastructure Products list, where products from various IT Infrastructure child categories, such as Network Monitoring, are listed. In order to be recognized on the Best Software Award shortlist, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the calendar year. In this case, scores reflect reviews submitted in 2022.

To learn more, check out G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology .

About tribe29

tribe29’s mission is to enable IT infrastructures and applications to run at peak performance in any organization. That’s why we built Checkmk.

Checkmk combines enterprise-grade scalability and security with the extensibility of open source software. It integrates seamlessly with other enterprise applications and provides powerful features to automate monitoring workflows.

Tens of thousands of users in more than 50 countries rely on Checkmk to ensure the high availability and best performance of their systems. With Checkmk, organizations can prevent issues before they happen or trigger fast remedial actions when failures do occur.