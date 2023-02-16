The Canadian Home Realty Inc. Launches First-in-Industry Program to Assist Sellers in Receiving Top Value for Their Property

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Home Realty Inc. is pleased to officially introduce its first-in-industry renovation loan program designed to help sellers receive the highest price when selling their property. The program offers sellers up to a $25,000 interest-free loan to use towards renovation upgrades to add value to their homes and make them more attractive to buyers.



According to The Canadian Home, in 2022, over 375,000 properties were listed with only 200,000 sold in Ontario. The Canadian Home identified many homes are not receiving a single offer due to the property being unkept, poorly presented and in need of upgrades.

“We’re excited to offer clients this first-of-its-kind program to assist them in selling their home for top dollar especially when they are not receiving suitable offers,” says Manoj Karatha, Broker of Record at The Canadian Home Realty Inc. “This program was designed to help sellers that want to make upgrades to their house but do not have the capital to do so. With the knowledge and expertise of our real estate professionals, sellers can make the necessary improvements to make the property more desirable to buyers and we have found that our clients are eager to take advantage of this program.”

To take advantage of the renovation upgrade program, The Canadian Home Realty Inc. along with one of their partner renovation vendors conduct a thorough inspection of the seller’s home to identify areas that should be improved to increase the value of the property. The seller then approves the proposed renovation plan.

“With the help of The Canadian Home Realty Inc’s renovation loan program, we received $195,100 over the initial listed price," said sellers Jelin and Priya, clients of The Canadian Home Realty Inc. “The entire process was seamless with the upgrades completed on our home within 15 days without any expenses for us to worry about.”

The Canadian Home Realty Inc. empowers their clients with tools to navigate today’s real estate market, such as their latest trending real estate app. Learn more about The Canadian Home app here. Users can download The Canadian Home app for free in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

About The Canadian Home Realty Inc.

Established in 2022, The Canadian Home Realty Inc. is a real estate brokerage located in Mississauga, Ontario specializing in helping its clients buy, sell or rent properties. At the forefront of technology, The Canadian Home Realty Inc. recently launched its revolutionary app to enhance the home buying and selling experience, provide MLS listings quickly, deliver accurate home estimations and provide an in-app chat to connect with family, friends and real estate experts as well as search for open houses. Canadians can buy, sell and rent the property of their choice with the smart and interactive platform powered by AI technology. For more information, visit thecanadianhome.com.

