Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Weighing Equipment estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Industrial Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transportation & Logistics segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $645.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Industrial Weighing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$645.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$761.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$623.7 Million by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for

the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Weak Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Impacts

Industrial Weighing Equipment Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

An Introduction to Industrial Weighing Equipment

Load Cells: Core Component of Weighing Instruments

Types of Industrial Weighing Equipment

Floor Scales

Bench Scales

Continuous Weigh Feeders

Continuous Weighing Equipment

Check-Weighing Scales

Precision Balances

Transportation Scales

Electronic Weigh Scales

Factors Impacting Performance of Industrial Weighing Scales

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Shift from Manual to Automated Solutions: A Prominent Trend in

the Market

Manufacturing Remains Pivotal Segment of Industrial Weighing

Equipment Market

Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Industrial Weighing Equipment - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Trends Transform Industrial Weighing Equipment

Market

Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam

Programmable Weighing Systems Find Favor in Industrial

Applications

Cloud-Based Industrial Weighing Machines to Gain Wider Adoption

Introduction of Sophisticated Weighing Equipment

Weighing Equipment Gets Smarter

Dynamic Scales with New Functions

Upgraded Weighing Equipment for Terminals & Ports

Loaders with Weighing Technology

Automated and Digital Weighing Scales Adoption Rise Amidst the

Automation Trend in Industries

Digital Technology Proves Beneficial for Weighing Service

Providers

Industries Flock toward Automated Weighing Equipment to

Streamline Tasks

Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Driving Demand for

Industry 4.0 Compliant Weighing Solutions

EXHIBIT 5: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Shift Towards IIoT Drives Significance of Digital Weighing

Technology

Artificial Intelligence Transforms Weighing Equipment into

Intelligent Systems

AI-Ready Weighbridge for Waste and Recycling Applications

Waste Reduction through Weighing Equipment Gives Thrust to Lean

Manufacturing

Mobile Weighing Technology Emerges to Address Need for Faster

Transportation & Logistics

Technology Advancements & Innovations in Industrial Weighing

Machines to Spur Growth

Select Innovations in Industrial Weighing Equipment

Weighing Technology Advances Augur Well for the Market

Developments in Load Cell Technology Influence Weighing Machinery

USB Load Cells Come to Fore

Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications

Resistance Strain Gauge Load Cells Undergo Major Advances with

Development Trends

Common Issues Facing Load Cells

Industrial Weighing Scales Bulk up Attention across Diverse

Domains

Transportation & Logistics Emerges as a Key Driver of Demand

Growth

International Trade Volumes: An Indicator of Potential

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 6: Volume Growth (in %) for Worldwide Merchandise

Exports & Imports for the Period 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 7: Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth

(in %) by Region for 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth

(in %) by Region for 2018-2022

Scales for Weighing Truckloads: An Overview

Lift Truck Scales for Logistics and Shipping Operations

Potential Opportunities for On-Board Vehicle Weighing Systems

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Weighing Scales

EXHIBIT 9: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for

Years 2019-2025

Weighing Systems Improve Efficiency of Mining Operations

EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of Key Risk Factors for Mining & Metals

Industry in 2020

Industrial Weighing Scales Critical in Mining Operations

Metal Industries Rely on Weighing Equipment to Streamline

Production Cycle

Growing Significance of Weighing Instruments in Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 11: Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size

(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Chemical Processing: Weighing Machinery Plays Critical Role in

Maintaining Standard Weight Configurations

EXHIBIT 12: Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %)

for Years 2019 through 2025

Construction Material Manufacturers Rely on Weighing Equipment

across Various Production Stages

EXHIBIT 13: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Food Industry Witnesses Rise in Adoption of Digital Weighing

Technology

Weighing Equipment Gain Precedence in Textile Sector

Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Look to Leverage Proficiency of

Weighing Equipment

Regulations to Drive Weighing Equipment Demand in Waste

Management Industry

EXHIBIT 14: Global Waste Management Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Maintenance of Truck Scales: A Challenging Task

Industrial Truck Scales: Focus on Key Issues

Weighing Equipment Remains Crucial Component of Agriculture &

Farming Industry

Rising Prominence of Floor Scales in Industrial Weighing

Equipment Industry

Growing Importance of Checkweighers in Industrial Production Lines

Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control

Applications

Improving Productivity through Checkweighers

Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of

Future

EXHIBIT 15: World Automatic Checkweighers Market Breakdown

(in %) by End-Use (2021 & 2027)

Replacement Demand to Support Market Growth

Regulatory Guidelines to Influence Market Prospects

Challenges Facing Industrial Weighing Equipment Market



