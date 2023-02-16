Global Facilities Management Strategic Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2027 - Automation and Data Analysis is Vital for the Next Generation FM Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facilities Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Facilities Management Market to Reach $2.7 Trillion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Facilities Management estimated at US$1.5 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $429.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Facilities Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$429.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$467.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|312
|Forecast Period
|2020 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020
|$1.5 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$2.7 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
What`s New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Facilities Management - Supporting Core Activities of Businesses
- Recent Market Activity
- Changing Work Culture in Modern Businesses Enhances Need for Efficient Facilities Management
- Facilities Management Market Positioned for Stable Growth
- Notable Trends in the Global FM Market - In a Nutshell
- Demand for FM Services Continues to Grow at a Strong Rate
- Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies Spearhead Future Growth
- Facilities Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for FM Market
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cost Reduction - The Prime Driver
- Efficiency Enhancements - The Road to Success
- Changing Workplace Conditions Influence FM Market
- Facility Managers Focus on Specifically Designed Office Spaces As Remote Learning/Working Becomes the Norm
- IFM Services Spurs Demand for Multi-Service Providers
- Real Estate Sector and Residential Sectors to Benefit from Facility Management Services
- Venturing into New Verticals - A Competitive Strategy
- Technology Makes In-Roads into FM Space
- Technology to Continue Playing a Prominent Role in Outsourced FM Services
- Cloud Computing to Drive Adoption of FM Software
- Automation and Data Analysis - Vital for Next Generation FM Market
- IoT - Rising Prominence in Improving Efficiency of FM Services
- Big Data & Analytics - Enabling Smart Decision Making Process
- Technology Trends Driving Innovation in Facilities Management
- Rising Significance of Technology in Retail Facilities Management
- Technological Sustainability - An Important Trend in FM Market
- Increasing Reliance on Automation
- Data Security Gains Importance
- Workforce Integration and Total FM (TFM) Contracts
- Sustainable Building Practices Spur Growth
- Contract Cleaning: A Stable & Growing Market
- Commercial Sector Leads Contract Cleaning Services Market
- Catering Services Market - Outsourcing Gains Prominence
- Healthcare Facilities Management Market - Promising Growth in Store
- Regulatory Compliance Needs Present Opportunities for FM Service Providers
- Challenges in Store
- Migration to FM: Not So Easy As it Seems!
- Facility Managers Themselves Pose a Risk
- Managing the Built Environment: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way!
- Market Maturity
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 276 Featured)
- ABM Industries Inc.
- Amey Plc
- Aramark Corporation
- Bellrock Limited
- Bilfinger Europa
- Bouygues Energies & Services
- CBRE Group Inc.
- Compass Group Plc
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Elior UK
- EMCOR Group Inc.
- ENGIE Services Inc.
- Etisalat Facilities Management L.L.C
- Fluor Corporation
- Globe Williams International
- Interserve Plc
- ISS UK
- Kier Group plc
- MITIE plc
- Turner Facilities Management Ltd.
- VINCI Facilities
