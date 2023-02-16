DIOS acquires Lac LeCaron lithium project, James Bay, Quebec

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Dios Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: DOS) is very pleased to report Dios acquired Lac LeCaron lithium project within James Bay prolific lithium region of central Quebec, Canada. It totals some 57 claims for 3000 hectares (30 sq.kilometers) north of LeCaron Lake, about 15 km north-northeast of Eastmain-1 powerhouse and facilities. It is located within LaGrande geological subprovince, 15km from Opinaca subprovince boundary.

Pegmatite pockets and dykes within pegmatitic pluton

Wholly-owned Lac LeCaron lithium claims cover a 12km-long prospective eastwest section hosting a pegmatitic pluton (granite/granodiorite) with pegmatite pockets and dykes (5-30%) at the margins of a northeast meta-sedimentary & volcanic rock band.

Lithium metal anomalous signature occurs in two different secondary environments

LeCaron lithium claims occur along a cluster of lithium metal lake sediment anomalies (Li values between 8 and 10.5 ppm in this secondary environment) combined with anomalous proprietary Dios’ sampled glacial tills of 27.4, 27.9 & 29.5 ppm Li in heavy mineral fraction. Other anomalous critical elements (such as cesium over 2ppm, up to 5ppm) were observed in lake sediments.

Magnetic features targeted

The claims are also located in the vicinities of several magnetic eastwest & west-northwest features cutting through the general NE-SW magnetic trend.

Geochemical signature is comparable to Pivert-Rose deposit and Pontax-Lithium prospect. Pontax-Lithium (lithium-tantalum-bearing pegmatite dikes) was discovered and drilled in the scope of former joint Dios/Sirios Resources exploration project under supervision of Dios’ VP Harold Desbiens M.Sc. P.Geo & 43-101 QP, who prepared this release.

