Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Fire Suppression Systems Market to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fire Suppression Systems estimated at US$19.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Dry Chemical-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Water-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Fire Suppression Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Drop in Construction Activity and Slowdown in End-Use Market
Impacts Demand for Fire Suppression Systems Business
EXHIBIT 5: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2020-2028
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Double-Edged Sword for Fire Industry with
Future Ramifications
Competition
Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services
Asian Companies Seek to Expand Business Footprint
EXHIBIT 6: Fire Suppression Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Fire Safety & Security: An Introductory Prelude
Manual & Automatic Technologies for Comprehensive Fire Safety
Strategy: A Snapshot
Fire Suppression Systems: An Introduction
Types of Fire Suppression Systems
Global Market Outlook
Regional Landscape
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fire Safety Equipment Gain Traction as Safety and Security
become Top Priorities Among Property Owners
EXHIBIT 7: Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fire: 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Direct Property Damage (In US$ Billion) Caused by
Fires in the US for the Years 2011-2021
EXHIBIT 9: Breakdown of Structure Fires by Property Type in the
US (2021)
Rising Investments in Real Estate Projects Extend New
Opportunities
Implementation of Stringent Regulations and Policies Boost Growth
Innovations Drive Momentum in Fire Suppression Market
Sustainable Technologies Gain Spotlight
Smart Systems Evolve to Rejuvenate Growth
Next-Generation Smoke Detectors
Fire Protection Systems Get More Potent with Amazing Innovations
Fire Safety & Suppression Systems Become Hotter with Latest
Technology Trends
Smart Technology Innovation Takes the Fire Protection Industry
by Storm
Signage, Sensors & Communication as Key Pillars of Fire
Detection System Trends
Innovative Fire Safety Applications in Pipes
Electrification, Automation & Integration as Mega Trends in
Fire Pumps Domain
High-Rise, Modular Buildings Drive Space-Saving Innovations in
Fire Suppression Market
EXHIBIT 10: Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021
IoT Gains Prominence in Fire Suppression Technologies
Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Best for Heavy Machinery
Protection
Fire Suppression Systems Remain Crucial to Prevent Major
Service Interruptions in Modern Data Center Operations
EXHIBIT 11: Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data
Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017,
2019 and 2021
Expanding Role of Fire Protection Engineering in Building
Architecture Generates Opportunities
Water Based Systems: A Prominent Market Segment
Wet Pipe Systems Continue to Widen Audience Base
Dry Pipe Systems Ideal for Structures Characterized by Sub-Zero
Temperatures
Design, Functional & Cost Limitations Hamper Adoption of Dry
Pipe Systems
Pre-Action Systems Gain Traction in Water-Leakage Sensitive
Environments
Deluge Sprinkler Systems for High-Hazard Sites
Water Mist Systems Burn Bright in Fire Safety Technology Industry
New Watermist Technologies Improve Fire Safety
Gaseous Fire Suppression for Cleaner and Effective Suppression
of Fire
Select Gaseous Fire Suppression Agents by Mechanism Type:
A Snapshot
F-Gas Regulation Curtail HFC-based Gaseous Systems
CO2 Systems for Fast, Highly Adaptive, Non-Damaging & Eco-
Friendly Fire Suppression
PFAS Free Foams to Increasingly Replace PFAS Based Foams in
Fire Suppression Systems for Industrial Facilities
Specialty Systems Aim to Expand Market Share
Clean Agents Make Rapid Progress
Emerging IoT Technologies Enhance Fire Safety in Smart Cities
EXHIBIT 12: Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2020,
2022, 2024, and 2026
Growing Popularity of Smart Buildings Bodes Well for
Modernization of Fire Safety Systems
High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects
Technologies Used in Building Automation Systems (BAS) by
Application Area: A Snapshot
Growing Adoption of Smart Homes Drive Installation of Smart
Fire suppression Systems
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
Hospitals Integrate Fire Suppression in Building Security Mix
Healthcare Facility Requirements Drive Demand for Advanced Systems
Fire Suppression Systems Experience Increasing Demand in
Commercial Kitchens
Fire Suppression Systems Assume Critical Importance in
Industrial Manufacturing Sites
Warehouses & Logistics Sites Prioritize Fire Suppression to
Avoid Inventory Losses
Flammable Nature of Hydrocarbons Necessitates Fire Suppression
in Oil & Gas Facilities
Museums, Historic Buildings & Heritage Sites Extend Potential
Opportunities
Potential Opportunities in the Transportation Sector
Major Fire Safety Risks at Ports and Docks
Fire Suppression Systems Seek Role in the Airport Security Mix
Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector
Urbanization Remains a Fundamental Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 14: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Fire Suppression Systems Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Chemical-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Dry Chemical-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Dry Chemical-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Water-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED STATES
Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 15: Number of Reported Fires (in Million) in the US for
the Period 2011-2021
EXHIBIT 16: Reported Fires in the US by Type (in Thousand) : 2021
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
EXHIBIT 17: Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-
July): 2019 Vs 2020
EXHIBIT 18: US Construction Spending by Sector in US$ Million:
2019-2021
Sprinkler Systems Gain from Advancements
Demand for Water Mist Systems on Rise
Market Analytics
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry
Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Fire Sprinklers Market
Market Analytics
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry
Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial, Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems by
Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based,
Water-Based and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Fire Suppression Systems
by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry
Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fire
Suppression Systems by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fire Suppression Systems by Application - Industrial,
Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fire Suppression
Systems by Application - Industrial, Commercial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fire
Suppression Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Fire Suppression Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fire Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fire Suppression
Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Fire
Suppression Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fire Suppression Systems by Product Type - Dry
Chemical-Based, Water-Based and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fire Suppression
Systems by Product Type - Dry Chemical-Based, Water-Based and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
