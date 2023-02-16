Global Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospitals Market Report 2022: A $36.1 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring HCA Healthcare, NSW Health, Queensland Health, Tenet Healthcare, Universal Health Services

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospitals: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospitals Market to Reach $36.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospitals estimated at US$27.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Alcoholism Rehabilitation Hospitals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Hospitals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospitals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Psychiatric And Mental Health Hospitals Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Psychiatric And Mental Health Hospitals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $27.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $36.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

