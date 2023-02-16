New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Precision Guided Munitions Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420169/?utm_source=GNW





The Precision Guided Munition Market Report 2023-2033:





Precision Guided Munitions (PGMs) Can Strike Targets with a High Degree of Precision, Minimizing the Risk of Collateral Damage



Precision Guided Munitions (PGMs) are a type of military ordnance that are designed to hit a specific target with a high degree of accuracy. These weapons use a variety of guidance systems, such as GPS, inertial navigation, and laser-guidance, to navigate to their targets.





One of the key advantages of PGMs is that they can strike targets with a high degree of precision, minimizing the risk of collateral damage and reducing the need for multiple bombs or missiles to achieve a successful attack. This improves the chances of successful mission outcomes, reduces the number of civilian casualties, and ultimately saves lives.





PGMs come in a variety of forms, including bombs, missiles, and artillery shells. They can be launched from a variety of platforms, including aircraft, ships, and ground-based systems. A PGM is described as "a guided weapon designed to eliminate a point target and reduce collateral harm. PGMs provide additional benefits over unguided weapons in addition to these characteristics, including range and a decrease in the quantity of combat sorties needed to produce the desired results on the battlefield. Cost is these weapons’ biggest drawback, especially for long-range missiles.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Mode of Operation



• Autonomous



• Semi-autonomous





Market Segment by Launch Platform



• Land Platform



• Airborne Platform



• Naval Platform





Market Segment by Speed



• Subsonic



• Supersonic



• Hypersonic



• Other Speed





Market Segment by Product



• Tactical Missiles



• Guided Rockets



• Guided Ammunition



• Torpedoes



• Loitering Munitions





Market Segment by Technology



• Infrared Technology



• Global Positioning System (GPS)



• Inertial Navigation System (INS)



• Laser Technology



• Radar Homing



• Anti-radiation Technology





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa Brazil



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Precision Guided Munition Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• BAE Systems plc



• Thales Group



• Elbit Systems Ltd



• Northrop Grumman Corporation



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation



• Saab AB



• Boeing Company



• Kongsberg Gruppen





