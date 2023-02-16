New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breakfast Cereals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159770/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Breakfast Cereals Market to Reach $107.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Breakfast Cereals estimated at US$93.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 1.8% over the period 2022-2030. Cold Cereals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1% CAGR and reach US$70.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hot Cereals segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Breakfast Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 233 Featured)

- Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

- Attune Foods

- B&G Foods Inc.

- Back to Nature Foods Company LLC

- Bob`s Red Mill Natural Foods

- Food For Life Baking Co. Inc.

- General Mills Inc.

- Kellogg Company

- McKee Foods Corporation

- Mornflake Oats Limited

- mymuesli GmbH

- Nestlé S.A.

- Post Consumer Brands LLC

- Post Holdings Inc.

- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

- The Jordans & Ryvita Company

- The Weetabix Food Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Breakfast Cereals: Catering to Varied Needs of Diverse Cultures

and Demographics

Market Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand

Saturated North America Slowing Down Global Growth Rate

Market Sees Parallel Increase in Volume Consumption

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Important Factors Sustaining Global Growth

Increasing Health-Consciousness among Consumers

Convenience

Increasing Impulse Purchases

Greater Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Hot Cereals Set to Revive Market

Competitive Landscape: A Look at Market Majors

Vendors Adopt Various Different Strategies

Companies Move towards Digital Targeting

Brands Face Growing Competition from Private Label Vendors

Breakfast Cereals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals

Drives Steady Market Demand

Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market

Penetration

Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace

Ancient Grains

Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand

Breakfast Cereal Innovations: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Rise of Vegetarianism Favors Market Adoption

Functional/Fortified Yogurts: Competing or a Complimentary Option?

Demand for Cereal Bars Gains Momentum, Benefits Market Expansion

Gluten-free Cereal: The New Buzzword

Ready to Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive to Attract Fussy

Millennials

RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile,Bodes Well

for Market Penetration

Manufacturers Target Children and Specific Adult Groups

Snack Foods to Cannibalize the Conventional Breakfast Cereals

Market

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging

Economies

Shrinking Family Size Favors Smaller Packaging of Cereals

Breakfast Cereals: Big Hit Among Working Women



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

