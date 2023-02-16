New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Aircraft Defence Systems Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06420168/?utm_source=GNW





The Increasing Threat of Aerial Attacks and the Need for Effective Defence Systems to Counter Them Is Driving the Market



The global anti-aircraft defence system market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing threat of aerial attacks and the need for effective defence systems to counter them. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing military spending of various countries, the modernization of existing defence systems, and the development of new technologies.





The market is segmented based on system, component, platform, and region. Based on system, the market is segmented into missile systems, radar systems, guns, and others. Among these, missile systems are expected to hold the largest share of the market, due to their high accuracy and long-range capabilities. The component segment is further divided into software, hardware, and services. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the increasing adoption of advanced sensors and weapons systems.





Overall, the anti-aircraft defence system market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing need for effective defence systems to counter aerial attacks. The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing military spending of various countries, the modernization of existing defence systems, and the development of new technologies.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Platform



• Airborne



• Land



• Naval





Market Segment by Range



• Short Range Air Defense (ShoRAD) System



• Medium Range Air Defense (MRAD) System



• Long Range Air Defense (LRAD) System



• Other Range





Market Segment by Component



• Weapon System



• Fire Control System



• Air Defense Radar



• Electro Optic Sensor and Laser Range Finder



• Command and Control System



• Other Components





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• India



• Japan



• South Korea



• Australia



• Rest of Asia-Pacific





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Anti-Aircraft Defence System Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• BAE Systems Plc



• Boeing Company



• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd



• Kongsberg Gruppen



• Leonardo S.P.A.



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• Northrop Grumman Corporation



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation



• Rheinmetall AG



• Saab AB





Overall world revenue for Anti-Aircraft Defence System Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$33.49 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Anti-Aircraft Defence System Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 300+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Anti-Aircraft Defence System Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for platform, range, component and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Anti-Aircraft Defence System Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Russia, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Anti-Aircraft Defence System Market, 2023 to 2033.





