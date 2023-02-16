New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552793/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market to Reach 3.3 Million Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer estimated at 2.1 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 3.3 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Asphalt Modification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach 1.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 344.5 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market in the U.S. is estimated at 344.5 Thousand Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.2 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 701.1 Thousand Tons by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Chi Mei Corp.
- China National Petroleum Corporation
- Dynasol Elastomers
- En Chuan Chemical Industries Co.
- Firestone Polymers LLC
- INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH
- Kraton Corp.
- LCY Chemical Corp.
- LG Chem
- RTP Company
- Sinopec Corp.
- TSRC
- Versalis S.p.A.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Update
War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for
the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to
the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In
%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or
Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling
Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in
Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
Pandemic Impact on End-Use Industries Affects Thermoplastic
Elastomers Demand
COVID-19 Impact on SBS Block Copolymer Market
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: A Prelude
EXHIBIT 5: Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Breakdown by
Type (% Value) for 2023E
An Introduction to Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer
Manufacturing Process and Chemistry
Basics of SBS Polymerization
SBS Microphase Separation
Physical and Chemical Properties
Applications of SBS Block Copolymer
Regulatory Scenario
Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer: The Most
Important Type of SBC TPEs
Global Market Outlook
Developing Regions Continue to Spearhead Global Demand
Competition
EXHIBIT 6: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
SBS Block Copolymer Assumes Critical Importance in Asphalt/
Bitumen Modification
EXHIBIT 7: Global Asphalt Market in US$ Million for the Years
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Expanding Road Infrastructure Presents Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 8: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected
Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over
the Period 2016-2040
EXHIBIT 9: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual
Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)
Asphalt Modification in Road Paving
EXHIBIT 10: Top Countries by Road Network Length (in Thousand
Kms): 2021
Roofing Materials Demand Impacts SBS Block Copolymer Market
EXHIBIT 11: Global Roofing Market by Geographic Region/Country
(in US$ Million) for the Years 2022 and 2027
Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings: Key End-Use Markets for SBS
Block Copolymer
Demand Trends in Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Market to
Impact Market Growth
Adhesives
EXHIBIT 12: Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by End-Use
(in %) for 2022
Sealants
EXHIBIT 13: Global Sealants Market by End-Use (in %) for 2023E
Coatings
Construction Industry Dynamics Impacts SBS Block Copolymer
Industry Fortunes
EXHIBIT 14: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2020-2028
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens
Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 15: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$
Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 16: World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P
Enhancing Functional Properties of Footwear with SBS Block
Copolymer
EXHIBIT 17: Footwear Production by Country: Percentage
Breakdown by Volume for 2021
EXHIBIT 18: Global Footwear Sales in US$ Million by Region/
Country for 2022 and 2026
Impact of the Pandemic on Footwear Sales
Growing Role of Styrenic Polymers in Medical Applications:
Potential for SBS Block Copolymer Market
Increasing Demand for SBS in Hot Melt Adhesives
Sustained High Demand for Engineering Plastics Augurs Well for
Market
EXHIBIT 19: Global Engineering Plastics Market in US$ Billion
for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Growing Demand for Oil Extended & Dry SBS Versions
Potential Health Hazards Due to Exposure - A Major Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
