Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market to Reach 3.3 Million Tons by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer estimated at 2.1 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 3.3 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Asphalt Modification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach 1.3 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 344.5 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market in the U.S. is estimated at 344.5 Thousand Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.2 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 701.1 Thousand Tons by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)

- Asahi Kasei Corp.

- Chi Mei Corp.

- China National Petroleum Corporation

- Dynasol Elastomers

- En Chuan Chemical Industries Co.

- Firestone Polymers LLC

- INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH

- Kraton Corp.

- LCY Chemical Corp.

- LG Chem

- RTP Company

- Sinopec Corp.

- TSRC

- Versalis S.p.A.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for

the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to

the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In

%) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 3: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or

Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling

Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in

Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Pandemic Impact on End-Use Industries Affects Thermoplastic

Elastomers Demand

COVID-19 Impact on SBS Block Copolymer Market

Thermoplastic Elastomers Market: A Prelude

EXHIBIT 5: Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Breakdown by

Type (% Value) for 2023E

An Introduction to Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Manufacturing Process and Chemistry

Basics of SBS Polymerization

SBS Microphase Separation

Physical and Chemical Properties

Applications of SBS Block Copolymer

Regulatory Scenario

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer: The Most

Important Type of SBC TPEs

Global Market Outlook

Developing Regions Continue to Spearhead Global Demand

Competition

EXHIBIT 6: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer -

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players

Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SBS Block Copolymer Assumes Critical Importance in Asphalt/

Bitumen Modification

EXHIBIT 7: Global Asphalt Market in US$ Million for the Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Expanding Road Infrastructure Presents Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 8: Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected

Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over

the Period 2016-2040

EXHIBIT 9: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual

Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Asphalt Modification in Road Paving

EXHIBIT 10: Top Countries by Road Network Length (in Thousand

Kms): 2021

Roofing Materials Demand Impacts SBS Block Copolymer Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Roofing Market by Geographic Region/Country

(in US$ Million) for the Years 2022 and 2027

Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings: Key End-Use Markets for SBS

Block Copolymer

Demand Trends in Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Market to

Impact Market Growth

Adhesives

EXHIBIT 12: Global Adhesives & Sealants Market by End-Use

(in %) for 2022

Sealants

EXHIBIT 13: Global Sealants Market by End-Use (in %) for 2023E

Coatings

Construction Industry Dynamics Impacts SBS Block Copolymer

Industry Fortunes

EXHIBIT 14: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2020-2028

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens

Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 15: Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$

Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 16: World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P

Enhancing Functional Properties of Footwear with SBS Block

Copolymer

EXHIBIT 17: Footwear Production by Country: Percentage

Breakdown by Volume for 2021

EXHIBIT 18: Global Footwear Sales in US$ Million by Region/

Country for 2022 and 2026

Impact of the Pandemic on Footwear Sales

Growing Role of Styrenic Polymers in Medical Applications:

Potential for SBS Block Copolymer Market

Increasing Demand for SBS in Hot Melt Adhesives

Sustained High Demand for Engineering Plastics Augurs Well for

Market

EXHIBIT 19: Global Engineering Plastics Market in US$ Billion

for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Demand for Oil Extended & Dry SBS Versions

Potential Health Hazards Due to Exposure - A Major Challenge



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

