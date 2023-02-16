Global PC and Server Industry Development Trends Report 2023-2026 with Major Strategies from Dell, HP, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 Global PC and Server Industry Development Trends and Key Issues" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the global notebook PC, desktop PC, motherboard, and server markets with market volume forecast for the period 2023-2026; looks into the latest industry and market trends and examines the major strategies of key players such as Dell, HP, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta.

Affected by the global economy, the reduced sales have forced brands to cut orders and led to a decline in the global PC market in 2022. Global notebook PC shipment is estimated to have dipped by 22% year-on-year while global desktop PC shipment to have decreased by 4.4%. On the contrary, the global server market is estimated to have grown 4.9% year-on-year.

List of Topics Covered:

Development of the global PC market, touching on notebook PC, desktop PC, and server market forecast for the period 2023-2026

Key highlights of the global PC market and includes influential factors in the short- and long-term such as inventory levels, changes in the CPU landscape, supply chain deployment

Key highlight of the global server market and includes influential factors in the short-, middle-, and long-term, and key highlights of the industry with regard to net-zero targets, ESG plan, and PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness)

Global edge computing market value forecast for the period 2023-2027 and includes edge computing market revenues by application such as finance and banking, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and telecom.

Strategic deployment of server brands like Dell, HP, AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta and includes their capex for cloud-based datacenters

Key Topics Covered:

Global PC Market Development and Key Highlights

Global Server Market Development and Key Highlights

Conclusion

