Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Steel Market to Reach 2.3 Billion Metric Tons by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Steel estimated at 1.8 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.3 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach 1 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 97.5 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR



The Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at 97.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.2 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 375.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 213 Featured)

- Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd.

- ArcelorMittal S.A.

- China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

- EVRAZ plc

- EVRAZ NTMK

- Gerdau S.A.

- HBIS Group

- HYUNDAI Steel Company

- JFE Steel Corporation

- Jiangsu Shagang Group

- Nippon Steel Corporation

- Nucor Corporation

- POSCO

- Riva Group

- Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.

- Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

- Tata Steel Group

- Tata Steel Europe Ltd.

- thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

- United States Steel Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy with Focus on

Multilateral Approach to Manage Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19

as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 &

Beyond

EXHIBIT 1: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed

Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain

Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in

Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation Drags Down Global Growth

Supply Chain Disruptions and Price Shocks across Products &

Services Lead to Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

COVID-19 Crisis Induced Demand Erosion Hampers World Steel

Industry in 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Demand for Steel Returns as the Pandemic Subsides

Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Returning to

Normalcy

Regional Recovery Scenario

Healthy Prospects for Steel Demand in Developing Countries

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Steel Market

EXHIBIT 4: Top 20 Steel Producing Companies by Tonnage (2021)

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Steel Producing Companies (2021): Percentage

Share Breakdown by Volume Production

Globalization & Rationalization Remain the Core Surviving

Strategies for Steel Firms

Steel Firms Emphasize Restructuring of Operations

Moving Closer to Customers: The New Strategic Initiative

Innovations & Product Differentiation Grow in Focus among Vendors

Consolidation Picks up Pace

Wave of Latest Breakthroughs with Potential to Pave Way for

Green, Sustainable Steel Economy

Select Innovations & Advancements

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

215 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Overview of the Global Market for Steel

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of the Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Steel

Market

Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to

Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth

Properties of Different Types of Steel

A Snapshot of Steel End-Use Sectors

Roadmap for Sustainable Development of the Global Steel Industry

Regional Analysis

Contraction in Demand across Developed Economies

China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry

Steel Demand to Drop in Developing Economies before Notable

Recovery

World Steel Industry: Production, Exports & Imports

Steel Production Soars in 2017-2019 Period

Production of Stainless Steel in 2020 and 2021

China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter in 2021

EXHIBIT 6: Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2021): Exports:

(in Million Tons) for China, Japan, Russia, South Korea,

European Union, Germany, Turkey, India, Italy, and Ukraine

European Union Becomes the Top Steel Importer

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Steel Importing Countries (2021): Imports:

(in Million Tons) for European Union, United States, China,

Germany, Italy, Turkey, Thailand, Mexico, South Korea, and

Poland

Steel: An Overview

Steel Classification

EXHIBIT 8: Carbon Steels - Alloying Elements of Steel

Steel Manufacturing Process

Refining and Casting

Forming and Finishing

Steel Products (Semi-Finished & Finished)

A Brief Note on Major End-Use Segments

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Metals 4.0: The March of Progress for Steel Industry with

Digital Transformation

Steel Industry Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global

Construction Industry Scenario

Depressive Scenario in the World Construction Sector Weakens

Momentum in the Steel Industry

EXHIBIT 9: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2020-2028

EXHIBIT 10: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019

Prospects Remained Lackluster for Steel in Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022E

Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future

Demand for Automotive Steel

EXHIBIT 12: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Lightweighing Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight

of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,

2016, 2019 & 2022E

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight

Automotive Material

Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs

Well for Future Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian

Countries for Jan 2020 to May 2020

EXHIBIT 15: Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022

High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery

Manufacturing

Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods

Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth

Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment

Sluggish Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Impedes Momentum in the

Short-Term

EXHIBIT 16: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:

May 2019 - June 2020

EXHIBIT 17: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels

for the Years 2015 through 2020

Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

for Steel Industry

EXHIBIT 18: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

High Volume Opportunities in Shipbuilding

Carbon Steel Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

EXHIBIT 19: Global Finished Steel Market by Category (2022E):

Percentage Breakdown of Production for Carbon Flat Steel,

Carbon Long Steel, Specialty Long Steel, and Stainless Flat

Steel

Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum

Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market

Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects

EXHIBIT 20: World Stainless Steel Market (2022E): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Demand by Region

EXHIBIT 21: World Stainless Steel Market (2022E): Percentage

Breakdown of Share by End-Market

EXHIBIT 22: Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Production by Region

EXHIBIT 23: Global Stainless Steel Market (2022E): Percentage

Breakdown of Production by Segment

EXHIBIT 24: Global Stainless Steel Long Products Market (2022E):

Percentage Breakdown of Share by Product Group

EXHIBIT 25: Global Stainless Steel Market (2022E): Percentage

Breakdown by Product

The Long Steel Market

Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise

EXHIBIT 26: Global Steel Demand (2022E): Percentage Breakdown

of Consumption by Product Shape

EXHIBIT 27: Global Long Steel Market (2022E): Percentage

Breakdown by Product

EXHIBIT 28: World Specialty Long Steel Market (2022E):

Percentage Breakdown of Production by Category

Demand for HSS to Surge Over the Coming years, Especially from

Marine, Aerospace and Automotive Industries

Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production

Landscape

EXHIBIT 29: Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select

Countries

Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive

Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus

Steel Scrap Recycling: Robust Approach for Energy Conservation

Population Growth & Urbanization Favor Future Growth in Steel

Market

EXHIBIT 30: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Interplay of Prominent Trends with Implications for Steel

Prices in Global Market

Steel Prices: A Play of Demand and Supply

Sharp Uptick in Demand after COVID-19 Pause Leads to Steel

Shortage & Price Hikes

Skyrocketing Steel Prices in US Raise Speculations about

Possible Bubble

AI Opportunities Etched in Steel

Steel Industry Set to Go the Greener Way with Upcoming Trends

Sustainability in Steel Industry Moves Full Steam Ahead with

Innovative Techniques

Steel Industry Gets More Intertwined with New Technology to

Expedite De-Carbonization

Challenges Stymying Expansion of Global Steel Industry

Challenge of Decarbonization: A Major Issue

Technology Playing Key Role

Hydrogen-Based Steel Production



