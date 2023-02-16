New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03907009/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Steel Market to Reach 2.3 Billion Metric Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Steel estimated at 1.8 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.3 Billion Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.6% CAGR and reach 1 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 97.5 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR
The Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at 97.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.2 Billion Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 375.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 213 Featured)
- Ansteel Group Corporation Ltd.
- ArcelorMittal S.A.
- China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
- EVRAZ plc
- EVRAZ NTMK
- Gerdau S.A.
- HBIS Group
- HYUNDAI Steel Company
- JFE Steel Corporation
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- Nucor Corporation
- POSCO
- Riva Group
- Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.
- Shougang Group Co., Ltd.
- Tata Steel Group
- Tata Steel Europe Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG
- United States Steel Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy with Focus on
Multilateral Approach to Manage Future Pandemics
War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19
as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 &
Beyond
EXHIBIT 1: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed
Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain
Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in
Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation Drags Down Global Growth
Supply Chain Disruptions and Price Shocks across Products &
Services Lead to Spike in Inflation
EXHIBIT 2: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price:
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
COVID-19 Crisis Induced Demand Erosion Hampers World Steel
Industry in 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Demand for Steel Returns as the Pandemic Subsides
Hit by COVID-19 Outbreak, Steel Industry & Demand Returning to
Normalcy
Regional Recovery Scenario
Healthy Prospects for Steel Demand in Developing Countries
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Steel Market
EXHIBIT 4: Top 20 Steel Producing Companies by Tonnage (2021)
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Steel Producing Companies (2021): Percentage
Share Breakdown by Volume Production
Globalization & Rationalization Remain the Core Surviving
Strategies for Steel Firms
Steel Firms Emphasize Restructuring of Operations
Moving Closer to Customers: The New Strategic Initiative
Innovations & Product Differentiation Grow in Focus among Vendors
Consolidation Picks up Pace
Wave of Latest Breakthroughs with Potential to Pave Way for
Green, Sustainable Steel Economy
Select Innovations & Advancements
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
215 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
An Overview of the Global Market for Steel
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Impact of the Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War on the Global Steel
Market
Critical Importance of Steel in Every Aspect of Human Life to
Create Conducive Environment for Future Growth
Properties of Different Types of Steel
A Snapshot of Steel End-Use Sectors
Roadmap for Sustainable Development of the Global Steel Industry
Regional Analysis
Contraction in Demand across Developed Economies
China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry
Steel Demand to Drop in Developing Economies before Notable
Recovery
World Steel Industry: Production, Exports & Imports
Steel Production Soars in 2017-2019 Period
Production of Stainless Steel in 2020 and 2021
China Remains the Dominant Steel Exporter in 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Leading Steel Exporting Countries (2021): Exports:
(in Million Tons) for China, Japan, Russia, South Korea,
European Union, Germany, Turkey, India, Italy, and Ukraine
European Union Becomes the Top Steel Importer
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Steel Importing Countries (2021): Imports:
(in Million Tons) for European Union, United States, China,
Germany, Italy, Turkey, Thailand, Mexico, South Korea, and
Poland
Steel: An Overview
Steel Classification
EXHIBIT 8: Carbon Steels - Alloying Elements of Steel
Steel Manufacturing Process
Refining and Casting
Forming and Finishing
Steel Products (Semi-Finished & Finished)
A Brief Note on Major End-Use Segments
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Metals 4.0: The March of Progress for Steel Industry with
Digital Transformation
Steel Industry Prospects Strongly Reliant on Global
Construction Industry Scenario
Depressive Scenario in the World Construction Sector Weakens
Momentum in the Steel Industry
EXHIBIT 9: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2020-2028
EXHIBIT 10: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Prospects Remained Lackluster for Steel in Automotive Industry
EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022E
Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future
Demand for Automotive Steel
EXHIBIT 12: Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Lightweighing Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight
of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006,
2016, 2019 & 2022E
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions
Steel Vs Aluminum: The Dilemma Continues for Better Lightweight
Automotive Material
Critical Importance of Steel in Machinery Manufacturing Augurs
Well for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Manufacturing PMI Indices for Select Asian
Countries for Jan 2020 to May 2020
EXHIBIT 15: Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022
High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery
Manufacturing
Relevance of Steel in Household Appliances & Metal Goods
Domains Bodes Well for Future Growth
Metal Cans: Niche End-Use Segment
Sluggish Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Impedes Momentum in the
Short-Term
EXHIBIT 16: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:
May 2019 - June 2020
EXHIBIT 17: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels
for the Years 2015 through 2020
Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
for Steel Industry
EXHIBIT 18: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
High Volume Opportunities in Shipbuilding
Carbon Steel Seeks to Widen Addressable Market
EXHIBIT 19: Global Finished Steel Market by Category (2022E):
Percentage Breakdown of Production for Carbon Flat Steel,
Carbon Long Steel, Specialty Long Steel, and Stainless Flat
Steel
Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum
Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market
Growing Use Case in Diverse Applications Widens Future Prospects
EXHIBIT 20: World Stainless Steel Market (2022E): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Demand by Region
EXHIBIT 21: World Stainless Steel Market (2022E): Percentage
Breakdown of Share by End-Market
EXHIBIT 22: Global Stainless Steel Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Production by Region
EXHIBIT 23: Global Stainless Steel Market (2022E): Percentage
Breakdown of Production by Segment
EXHIBIT 24: Global Stainless Steel Long Products Market (2022E):
Percentage Breakdown of Share by Product Group
EXHIBIT 25: Global Stainless Steel Market (2022E): Percentage
Breakdown by Product
The Long Steel Market
Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise
EXHIBIT 26: Global Steel Demand (2022E): Percentage Breakdown
of Consumption by Product Shape
EXHIBIT 27: Global Long Steel Market (2022E): Percentage
Breakdown by Product
EXHIBIT 28: World Specialty Long Steel Market (2022E):
Percentage Breakdown of Production by Category
Demand for HSS to Surge Over the Coming years, Especially from
Marine, Aerospace and Automotive Industries
Widening Role of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) in Steel Production
Landscape
EXHIBIT 29: Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select
Countries
Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive
Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus
Steel Scrap Recycling: Robust Approach for Energy Conservation
Population Growth & Urbanization Favor Future Growth in Steel
Market
EXHIBIT 30: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Interplay of Prominent Trends with Implications for Steel
Prices in Global Market
Steel Prices: A Play of Demand and Supply
Sharp Uptick in Demand after COVID-19 Pause Leads to Steel
Shortage & Price Hikes
Skyrocketing Steel Prices in US Raise Speculations about
Possible Bubble
AI Opportunities Etched in Steel
Steel Industry Set to Go the Greener Way with Upcoming Trends
Sustainability in Steel Industry Moves Full Steam Ahead with
Innovative Techniques
Steel Industry Gets More Intertwined with New Technology to
Expedite De-Carbonization
Challenges Stymying Expansion of Global Steel Industry
Challenge of Decarbonization: A Major Issue
Technology Playing Key Role
Hydrogen-Based Steel Production
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
