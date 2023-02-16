ÎLESONIQ 2023 LINEUP UNVEILED!

Montreal, February 13, 2023, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- îLESONIQ, Canada’s one-of-a-kind dance party, presented by Bell, is back for its 8th edition, and this year the festival promises a jam-packed weekend bursting at the seams with massive beats, hypnotic light shows, unique back-to-back sets, one of the biggest stages in North America (yes, indeed, the superstage is back!), exclusive performances and collaborations, and some of the hottest talent ever assembled in Montreal!

The weekend of August 12 and 13 will be an unforgettable party on île Sainte-Hélène, overlooking Montreal’s spectacular skyline with some of the finest acts in the world, plus a can’t-miss îLESONIQ in the City on Friday night!

Fans looking for the ultimate dance music festival can expect a weekend of wild sensory overload that surpasses all expectations, as the îLESONIQ team unveils the festival’s strongest lineup to date! This year, the festival promises 2 days of non-stop music, on an island just outside of the “real world” where passionate music fans can let their hair down and gather in a blissful state, to vibe to some of the best beats on the planet. This year the three stages are organized by musical genre, with the Oasis mega mainstage pumping out some of the best and most popular EDM of the moment, the Neon stage offering more of an underground scene, and a Mirage stage delivering thousands of metric tonnes of pure Bass!

Martin Garrix’s headline set at îLESONIQ 2023 is certainly a much-awaited, long overdue one! The Dutch DJ/producer was voted #1 in the DJ MAG Top 100 DJs poll for a fourth time in 2022, making him one of the most respected and beloved DJs on the planet! The superstar’s technical skills on the turntables is only rivaled by his amazing stage presence and rapport with his adoring fans. Over the years, Garrix, who has collaborated with the best of the best, including Avicii, David Guetta, Dua Lipa and Tiësto, has consistently been the most requested artist at îLESONIQ, so his first visit will be one for the history books!

Another first will be VOYD’s Canadian debut, and it’s going to be pure fire (literally). Svdden Death’s darker alias is a feast for the eyes and ears, with pummeling beats, frequencies that defy gravity, a visual show that will leave the crowd gobsmacked, and lots and lots of pyro! The exclusive performance, hot on the heels of his latest release (an opus called VOYD II - which is, by all accounts, an instant Bass classic), will be nothing short of spectacular to headline the Mirage stage.

Festival favourites, The Chainsmokers, will set the party off on the mainstage once more! The American duo have had an amazing run since their 2012 debut, collecting multiple Grammys, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards & iHeartRadio Music Awards, and they have been a part of îLESONIQ since the early days, playing the fest thrice over the years. Their pop sensibilities, mixed with their flair for over-the-top spectacles has made The Chainsmokers one of the most sought after acts in the game.



To add to all that magic, the star-studded lineup includes other festival favourites including, deadmau5, Above and Beyond and Alesso who will bring their special kind of alchemy to the Oasis stage, as well as Lost Frequencies who will be gracing the festival superstage for the first time. Not to be missed this year, at the more intimate NEON stage, Elderbrook will perform a live set for the festival - and as it stands, the UK singer/songwriter/producer’s sold out show at Corona Theatre next month is one of the most highly anticipated shows of this Spring.

Montreal being dubbed as the Bass Capital of the world by artists and fans alike, there will definitely be some of the fiercest frequencies you can find on the Mirage stage, including wild performances by Slander, Adventure Club, and exclusive back-to-back sets that will set the night on fire, including Sullivan King B2B Wooli and Borgore B2B Level Up!

Representing the great spectrum of house music (which has been occupying more and more space in the electronic realm as of late) at îLESONIQ, will be Black Book label boss Chris Lake, Croatian-raised producer Matroda, newcomer Mau P, deep duo Eli & Fur, homecoming queen Blond:ish and pop sensation Alok, as well as the mysterious Claptone who will bust out some sweet house vibes with a set that will have the crowd dancing on air.

On the techno tip, îLESONIQ is incredibly proud to present its most exclusive lineup yet: artists ANNA and Sama’ Abdulhadi, respectively hailing from Brazil and Palestine, will be joining forces on a rare occasion to lay down a unique back-to-back set of high energy techno for adoring fans. Germany’s Stephan Bodzin, the prolific German DJ/producer/label-owner who just happens to be a classically trained musician to boot, will headline the NEON stage with a live performance that will prove why he is one of the most sought after acts in the techno world right now.

There are so many discoveries and superstar DJs performing this year,

îLESONIQ 2023 TICKET PRICES



ON SALE FEBRUARY 16 AT NOON: www.ilesoniq.com



GENERAL ADMISSION 2- DAY TICKETS: Starting at $185 CAD

(taxes and service fees included)



American Express card members can get Front Of The Line® presale tickets

starting today at noon until February 15 at 10pm ET.

New payment option offered this year!

Klarna offers to secure your tickets now and pay in 4 interest-free payments.

($1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the evenko foundation)

The team behind îLESONIQ presented by Bell would like to extend a huge thank you to fans, numerous sponsors and public partners, including : Bell, Bud Light, RBCxMusic, Amazon Music, Bacardí, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola, the Gouvernement du Québec through the Ministère du Tourisme and the Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine, as well as Tourisme Montréal for their continuous support.

About ÎLESONIQ

Created in 2014, îLESONIQ settled into the heart of Montreal, at Parc Jean-Drapeau. For two complete days, the island is transformed into an urban oasis which springs forth and allows the public to live and groove to the rhythms of EDM and urban music’s biggest stars. îLESONIQ has welcomed some of the industry’s biggest artists including Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, Adventure Club, Deadmau5, Die Antwoord, Above & Beyond, MIGOS and many more. With its exotic décor, only steps away from downtown Montreal, îLESONIQ transports fans into a playful and colourful universe, offering them a unique festival experience. îLESONIQ promises a memorable festival experience. îLESONIQ is produced by evenko.

