Surgical Laser Market size will worth at USD 16.7 billion by 2032

Ottawa, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The factors driving surgical laser market growth include an increase in preference for minimally invasive surgeries, an increase in the incidence and prevalence of targeted diseases, and technological advancements. For instance, the world's largest energy-based medical device firm launched MOSES 2.0, the next iteration of the adaptable, proprietary MOSES platform that is revolutionizing urological care, in July 2020 for use in ophthalmic, surgical, and aesthetic procedures. In order to further push the envelope in terms of procedure outcomes, efficiency, and economics, MOSES 2.0 builds on the advantages of the MOSES technology platform that have previously been clinically shown.



Key Insights:

North America region has held revenue share of 42% in 2022.

By application, the aesthetic laser segment was largest revenue holder in 2022 which was 32.6%.

By end user, the hospital segment has held revenue share of over 41.4% in 2022.

By product, the solid-state laser systems segment has generated revenue share of 38.3% in 2022.

Regional snapshots

Over the projected period, North America accounted for the greatest revenue share. This supremacy is ascribed to North America's advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread use of technologically sophisticated aesthetic laser technologies, and rising demand for aesthetic and cosmetic procedures. Additionally, it is projected that key firms' local presence and ongoing strategic actions will further improve the market environment.

Additionally, during the course of the forecast period, the surgical lasers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a profitable rate. In order to increase the visibility of its surgical laser devices and to obtain a competitive edge, a number of significant firms are implementing a variety of growth methods.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Revenue Forecast by 2032 USD 16.7 Billion CAGR 9.4% from 2023 to 2032 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032 Key Players Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Candela Corporation, Cutera, Inc., Lutronic Corporation, El.En Group, Fotonad.o.o, Alcon, Biolase, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH and Others.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The market has been transformed by high growth potential in developing nations and growing interest in minimally invasive procedures. The market for surgical lasers is being driven by the expansion of the medical tourism sector as a result of the globalization of the healthcare system. People have been steadily increasing in number in recent years who travel abroad for medical care. To draw patients, many nations have positioned themselves as having top-notch healthcare facilities and cutting-edge technology.

Restraints

There are many drawbacks to laser therapy. Before using laser therapy, surgeons must complete specific training and adhere to stringent safety guidelines. Additionally, laser therapy is costly and calls for large equipment. Additionally, laser therapy's effects could not endure for very long, meaning that a patient might need to undergo the procedure again to reap the full benefits.

Opportunities

Cardiac implant are becoming more popular, advancing the market. The market for implant driven by rising implantable pacemaker adoption and other advantages implantable devices provide over external alternatives. In order to provide electrical stimulation, an implantable cardiac pacing device is placed (internally) in the body. This device regulates the erratic intrinsic myocardial electrical activity and promotes cardiac contraction. These devices provide numerous leads, ensuring normal heart physiology even in the event that one of the leads breaks down.

Challenges

During a surgical laser procedure, there are some potential challenges, which include laryngospasm, airway edema, bleeding, pneumothorax, trauma to adjacent tissue, and ocular or dental injury. F. Airway fire is a disastrous complication of laser surgery. Severe thermal and chemical injuries can occur within seconds.

Report Highlights

The market for surgical lasers is anticipated to be dominated by the solid-state laser systems segment in terms of revenue. One of the main factors boosting the growth of the category in the surgical lasers market is the development of Nd:YAG lasers, which are also popular due to their effective outcomes on practically all skin types. Additionally, the hospital sector dominated the market for surgical lasers in 2021 by end use.

Over the foreseeable period, the category is expected to continue to rule. The rise in aesthetic operations in hospitals in important markets including the U.S., Germany, and Japan is credited with the hospital segment's expansion.

Recent developments

In May 2022- RevoLix HTL, a family of pulsed and continuous wave Thulium YAG lasers that forms the basis of RevoLix Therapy for urology patients undergoing Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Stone Management procedures, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

In July 2019- The TempSure Firm hand piece and a small mask for SculpSure submental treatments are two new items from Hologic's Cynosure division that add to the company's expanding line of cutting-edge aesthetic treatments. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially approved SculpSure submental treatments for patients with a body mass index (BMI) of up to 49, the highest BMI clearance available for submental therapies.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Solid-state Laser Systems Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er: YAG) Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd: YAG) Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Ho: YAG) Ruby Laser Systems Others

Gas Laser Systems CO2 Excimer Helium Neon Diode Laser Systems Others



By Application

Surgical

Aesthetic

Dentistry

Ophthalmic

Dermatology

Urology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





