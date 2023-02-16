Associa Names Jason Salmonson Senior Vice President Of Integrated Services

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is pleased to announce that Jason Salmonson has joined the company as senior vice president of Integrated Services. In this role, he will directly support the company’s Lincoln Hancock Restoration, Platinum Title Partners, Associa Direct Connect, and FHA Certification residential property management divisions, and related Integrated Services teams.

Salmonson joins Associa with a range of executive-level leadership, strategic planning, operations management, and financial analysis expertise. He most recently worked with a global real estate brokerage firm as director of strategic operations. Salmonson previously worked as assistant vice president of operations, analytics, and strategy for a leading owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes with more than 60,000 properties throughout the United States. Outside the office, he volunteers with Ronald McDonald Charities of Greater Las Vegas.

Salmonson holds a Bachelors in Business Administration, Marketing, and Business Statistics from Miami University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.

“Jason has a demonstrated history of leading teams that consistently build value around the residential property sector and I am pleased to welcome him to our family,” said Patrick Brensinger, Associa president of management and integrated services. “As we enter 2023, his background will play a key role in driving the continued growth of our residential property management business.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

