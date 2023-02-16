New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nutritional Feed Additives Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281028/?utm_source=GNW

The global nutritional feed additives market will grow from $3.89 billion in 2022 to $4.19 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The nutritional feed additives market is expected to grow to $5.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The nutritional feed additivesmarket consists of sales ofdigestibility enhancers, coccidiostats and histomonostats, antimicrobials, and growth hormones.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Nutritional feed additivesare various types of products used in animal nutrition to improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, or to improve the health and performance of animals. They help improve the nutritional content and quality of feed, resulting in higher productivity and disease prevention.



North America was the largest region in the nutritional feed additives market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the nutritional feed additives market.



The regions covered in the nutritional feed additives market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main additive types of nutritional feed additives are antibiotics, vitamins, antioxidants, amino acids, enzymes, mycotoxin detoxifiers, prebiotics, probiotics, flavours and sweeteners, pigments, binders, and minerals.Antibiotics are medications that aid in the treatment of bacterial illnesses.



They accomplish this by either killing the bacteria or preventing them from replicating or reproducing.The nutritional feed additives are available in various forms, such as dry, liquid, and other forms that are used on ruminants, poultry, swine, and aquatic livestock.



The additives are distributed through direct, indirect channels; hypermarkets and supermarkets; specialty stores, and online retail channels.



The rise in consumption of meat products is one of the driving factors for the nutrition feed additives market.Due to high meat consumption, the concern for high-quality meat is also increasing.



Thus, to deliver high-quality meat, add-on nutrition feed additives are fed to the animals so that they have good digestion to build on more muscle and weight.This increases the yield and productivity and, hence, the demand for nutritional feed additives.



Currently, meat and poultry consumption in the US is more than 100 billion pounds every year.



The stringent regulations act as one of the major restraining factors for the nutrition feed additives market.There are many mandatory documents, required to be approved before approving the nutritional feed, which delays the approval process.



Therefore, the product launch and expansion of companies in new regional markets will be delayed.For instance, China’s AQSIQ (Administration for Quality Supervision and Inspection and Quarantine) issued 2 reports for the nutrition feed additive companies to get their products registered and approved by the concerned Chinese authorities before selling them in the Chinese market.



The report also made it compulsory for all the exporters to have a licence to sell their nutrition feed additive products in the Chinese market, which delays the nutritional feed additives from reaching the stores.



Feed additives manufacturers are investing in the R&D of organic feed additives as there is a growing demand for organic and natural feed products in the nutritional feed additives market.When compared to synthetic nutrition feed additives, organic feed additives have fewer side effects and also improve yield.



Therefore, poultry farmers are switching to herbal nutrition feed additives. For instance, Agpulse Organics has come up with its herbal animal feed additive ’Govahnika-Biosheera’, which is fed to cattle to increase milk productivity while maintaining the health of cattle and quality of milk.



In September 2020, Adisseo acquired Framelco G for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the company will enhance the growth of specialties to become the world leader in the field of specialty feed ingredients in animal nutrition.



Framelco G is a family-owned multinational company that develops and manufactures feed additives and drinking water solutions for livestock production.



The countries covered in the nutritional feed additives market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The nutritional feed additives research report is one of a series of new reports that provides nutritional feed additives statistics, including nutritional feed additives industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with nutritional feed additives share, detailed nutritional feed additives segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the nutritional feed additives industry. This nutritional feed additives research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

