Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Pigments and Dyes Market to Reach $39.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pigments and Dyes estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Disperse Dyes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$20 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reactive Dyes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Pigments and Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284892/?utm_source=GNW
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
Pigments and Dyes: Enabling Efficient Color Solutions with Wide
Applicability
Myriad Types, Characteristic Features, and Multiple
Applications Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Stable Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Developing Regions Accelerate Market Expansion
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Significant Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins
Volume Growth
Pigments and Dyes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Competitiveness and Demanding Application
Requirements Drive Demand for Special Effect and High
Performance Pigments
Stringent Legislations
Sustainable Products with Superior Color Quality and Stability
Rising Prices of Pigment Intermediaries
Changing Consumer Preferences
Technological Innovations
Laminates Production & Furniture and Floor Coatings: Booming
Applications
Newer Applications
Emerging Countries
Key Concerns
Increasing Sales of Coatings: An Opportunity Indicator
Growing Adoption of Aluminum Pigments Drive Healthy Market
Growth for Metallic Pigments
Silver Shades Based on Metallic Aluminum Flakes: The Preferred
Choice
Asia-Pacific Turbo Charge Growth in Demand for Metallic Pigments
Growing Preference for Mettalic Paints over Solid Paints
Increasing Substitution of Metallized Substrates with Metallic
Inks
Stringent Regulations Shift Focus on Development of Sustainable
Products
Graphic Arts: An Important End-use of Metallics
Innovation Drives Metallics Growth
Stable Automobiles Production Offers Growth Opportunities in
the OEM Vertical
Despite Challenges, Bright Future Ahead for Metallics
Growing Preference for Enhanced Performance Drives Demand for
Textile Dyes
Disperse Dyes Sense Opportunities
Fashion Plays a Predominant Role
Asian Countries Hotspots for the Textile Dyes Market
Environmental Concerns Lead to Change in Dyes Product Mix in
Textiles Industry
Paper Dyes Market Driven by Liquid Dyes
Increasing Significance of High-Value, Expensive Organic
Pigments Benefit Market Expansion
Textiles and Plastics to Fuel Global Demand
Paints and Coatings to Represent Fastest-Growing Applications
Healthy Demand from Various Industries for Zinc Oxide Pigments
Expected Decline in Demand from Printing Inks Industry: A Major
Concern for Organic Pigments Market
Booming Sleeve Labels Market Sustain Growth in Demand for
Shrink Sleeve Label Printing Inks
Demand for Inorganic Pigments to Witness Noticeable Gains
Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Drive Growth in the
Inorganic Pigments Market
Incomparable Usefulness in Multiple Applications Catapults TiO2
Pigments to the Dominant Position
Emerging Titanium Feedstock Processing Technologies
Steadily Growing Applications of TiO2 Pigments in a Nutshell
Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects
Myriad Applications in the Construction Industry Drive Growth
in Demand for Iron Oxide Pigments
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry: An
Important Opportunity Indicator
Specialty Pigments Demonstrate Faster Growth
Fluorescent Dyes & Luminescent Pigments: Indispensable Tools in
Security Applications and Medicine
Surging Demand for Environment Friendly Natural and Organic
Dyes Lends Traction
Organic Dyes: A Popular Choice
Bio-Succinic Acid: An Environment Friendly Ingredient for the
Pigments Industry
Blue Pigments Industry Faces Regulatory Issues
Advanced Metallic Pigments
Innovations in TiO2 Pigments
Bio Inks: A High Potential Natural Substitute to Synthetic Dyes
Microalgae - and Microbes-Based Pigments: Novel, Innovative
Pigment Pair
Borane to Replace Laser Dyes?
Use of Liposome-based Technology in Dyeing Processes
Parker?s Biomimetics to Merge the Pigments and Polymers Industries
Recent Innovations in High Performance Pigments
Select Dyeing Technology Advancements
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
