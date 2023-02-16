New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pigments and Dyes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284892/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Pigments and Dyes Market to Reach $39.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pigments and Dyes estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Disperse Dyes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$20 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reactive Dyes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Pigments and Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 262 Featured)

- ALTANA AG

- Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.

- Atul Ltd.

- BASF SE

- Cathay Industries USA

- Clariant

- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

- DIC Corporation

- DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

- Ferro Corp.

- Flint Group

- Heubach GmbH

- Huntsman International, LLC

- Ishihara Corp.

- Kemira Oyj

- Keystone Aniline Corporation

- Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

- Lanxess AG

- Merck KGAA

- Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

- Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc.

- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

- Sun Chemical Corporation

- Synthesia A.S.

- The Chemours Company

- The Shepherd Color Company

- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

- Tronox, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284892/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Pigments and Dyes: Enabling Efficient Color Solutions with Wide

Applicability

Myriad Types, Characteristic Features, and Multiple

Applications Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Stable Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developing Regions Accelerate Market Expansion

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Significant Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins

Volume Growth

Pigments and Dyes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Competitiveness and Demanding Application

Requirements Drive Demand for Special Effect and High

Performance Pigments

Stringent Legislations

Sustainable Products with Superior Color Quality and Stability

Rising Prices of Pigment Intermediaries

Changing Consumer Preferences

Technological Innovations

Laminates Production & Furniture and Floor Coatings: Booming

Applications

Newer Applications

Emerging Countries

Key Concerns

Increasing Sales of Coatings: An Opportunity Indicator

Growing Adoption of Aluminum Pigments Drive Healthy Market

Growth for Metallic Pigments

Silver Shades Based on Metallic Aluminum Flakes: The Preferred

Choice

Asia-Pacific Turbo Charge Growth in Demand for Metallic Pigments

Growing Preference for Mettalic Paints over Solid Paints

Increasing Substitution of Metallized Substrates with Metallic

Inks

Stringent Regulations Shift Focus on Development of Sustainable

Products

Graphic Arts: An Important End-use of Metallics

Innovation Drives Metallics Growth

Stable Automobiles Production Offers Growth Opportunities in

the OEM Vertical

Despite Challenges, Bright Future Ahead for Metallics

Growing Preference for Enhanced Performance Drives Demand for

Textile Dyes

Disperse Dyes Sense Opportunities

Fashion Plays a Predominant Role

Asian Countries Hotspots for the Textile Dyes Market

Environmental Concerns Lead to Change in Dyes Product Mix in

Textiles Industry

Paper Dyes Market Driven by Liquid Dyes

Increasing Significance of High-Value, Expensive Organic

Pigments Benefit Market Expansion

Textiles and Plastics to Fuel Global Demand

Paints and Coatings to Represent Fastest-Growing Applications

Healthy Demand from Various Industries for Zinc Oxide Pigments

Expected Decline in Demand from Printing Inks Industry: A Major

Concern for Organic Pigments Market

Booming Sleeve Labels Market Sustain Growth in Demand for

Shrink Sleeve Label Printing Inks

Demand for Inorganic Pigments to Witness Noticeable Gains

Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Drive Growth in the

Inorganic Pigments Market

Incomparable Usefulness in Multiple Applications Catapults TiO2

Pigments to the Dominant Position

Emerging Titanium Feedstock Processing Technologies

Steadily Growing Applications of TiO2 Pigments in a Nutshell

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Myriad Applications in the Construction Industry Drive Growth

in Demand for Iron Oxide Pigments

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry: An

Important Opportunity Indicator

Specialty Pigments Demonstrate Faster Growth

Fluorescent Dyes & Luminescent Pigments: Indispensable Tools in

Security Applications and Medicine

Surging Demand for Environment Friendly Natural and Organic

Dyes Lends Traction

Organic Dyes: A Popular Choice

Bio-Succinic Acid: An Environment Friendly Ingredient for the

Pigments Industry

Blue Pigments Industry Faces Regulatory Issues

Advanced Metallic Pigments

Innovations in TiO2 Pigments

Bio Inks: A High Potential Natural Substitute to Synthetic Dyes

Microalgae - and Microbes-Based Pigments: Novel, Innovative

Pigment Pair

Borane to Replace Laser Dyes?

Use of Liposome-based Technology in Dyeing Processes

Parker?s Biomimetics to Merge the Pigments and Polymers Industries

Recent Innovations in High Performance Pigments

Select Dyeing Technology Advancements



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disperse Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Disperse Dyes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Disperse Dyes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Reactive Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Reactive Dyes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Reactive Dyes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sulfur Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Sulfur Dyes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Sulfur Dyes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Classifications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Classifications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Classifications

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Printing Inks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Printing Inks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Printing Inks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Pigments and Dyes Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Pigments and Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Pigments and Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Pigments and Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Pigments and Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Pigments and Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Pigments and Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Pigments and Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive

Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and

Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile,

Printing Inks, Plastics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and Dyes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Pigments and Dyes by Classification - Disperse

Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other Classifications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes

by Classification - Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes

and Other Classifications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and

Dyes by Classification - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Disperse Dyes, Reactive Dyes, Sulfur Dyes and Other

Classifications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Pigments and Dyes by Application - Paints &

Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pigments and Dyes

by Application - Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks,

Plastics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pigments and

Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paints & Coatings, Textile, Printing Inks, Plastics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Pigments and Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pigments and Dyes by Geographic Region - Australia, India,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284892/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________