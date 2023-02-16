PFO Amplatzer Market is Anticipated to Attain a Value of USD 337.76 Million by Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% During 2022-2028; Rising Congenital Heart Illness to Elevate Market Growth

Westford USA, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America to lead the PFO amplatzer market in 2021 and is estimated to keep dominating the market growth by gathering the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of ischemic stroke in the region. Additionally, the usage of PFO amplatzer is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period on account of the increasing penetration of congenital heart diseases and rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyles among the various age groups across the world.

According to SkyQuest, the second most frequent cause of mortality worldwide is a stroke and more than 795,000 people in the United States suffer the negative effects of a stroke each year, with ischemic strokes accounting for around 87% of all strokes. The prevalence of lifestyle risk behaviors like smoking, drinking, using drugs, and leading a sedentary lifestyle is expected to increase further and which in turn will boost the need for PFO amplatzer.

A device known as an amplatzer PFO (patent foramen ovale) was created with the express purpose of stopping blood flow through all varieties of PFO. During a catheter-based surgery, the device is inserted into the PFO and is then permanently implanted. The Nitinol wire mesh used to create the PFO amplatzer has shape memory properties.

Amplatzer PFO Occluder Segment to Dominate the Market Growth Owing to Increasing Investment and New Product Launch

The device is designed to treat percutaneous coronary intervention and percutaneous occlusion of a foramen ovale to prevent ischemic stroke in individuals with presumptive paradoxical embolism that can result in cryptogenic stroke. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the projected period, segment growth would be fuelled by the leading market players' increasing investment in the device and the introduction of fresh & unique products by them. SkyQuest noted that the premarket approval (PMA) of the GORE CARDIOFORM ASD Occluder for the percutaneous closure of ostium secundum atrial septal defects was announced by W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) (ASDs). Data from the crucial stage of the Gore ASSURED Clinical Study, which showed 100% closure success at the six-month assessment in individuals with a successful implant, supported the FDA's approval.

The North America region is estimated to keep dominating the PFO amplatzer market during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be dedicated to the increasing incidences of heart disease among the elderly as well as the rising cases of heart hold in new born babies. in the region. SkyQuest found during one of the healthcare surveys that every year in the U.S., 40,000 newborns are born with an inborn heart defect, and between 2 and 3 million other people also have this condition.

Hospitals Segment to Gain Highest Market Share Thanks to Increasing Awareness Among People Regarding Heart Health

The hospitals segment of the global PFO amplatzer market is predicted to dominate the market by gaining the highest market share during the projected time period. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness among people regarding heart health. Moreover, people with heart conditions prefer to get treatment from hospitals and hence hospitals are investing more in modern cardio devices and equipment which in turn is supposed to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The latest insights from SkyQuest show that in the USA every 1 in 5 patients who visit the hospital has heart conditions/disease. Further, the increasing number of hospitals across the world is predicted to boost segment growth even further during the upcoming years.

The PFO amplatzer market in Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the growing public awareness of patent foramen ovale. In addition to this, the growing geriatric population in the countries like China, Japan, and India who are more prone to acquire heart ailments and often recommended for heart surgeries by medical professionals is estimated to drive the market growth.

In-depth and extensive evaluations of the global PFO amplatzer market participants are included in the research study, together with data on their financials, distribution network trends, technological breakthroughs, and important advancements. The study also makes significant suggestions for businesses to consider as they prepare for future expansion.

Key Developments in the PFO Amplatzer Market

Abbott declared in September 2021 that the FDA had authorised the Amplatzer Talisman PFO Occlusion System for use in treating patients with a patent foramen ovale (PFO) who are at risk of having ischemic strokes again. The next-generation Talisman system builds on the success of Abbott's Amplatzer PFO Occluder by adding a 30mm device size and all Talisman PFO occluders include a pre-attached administration cable, saving surgeons time. The Amplatzer Talisman Delivery Sheath, which is utilized to transport the occluder during implantation, was also approved by the FDA.

In September 2022, Abbott declared that three-year data had shown the Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder's beneficial effects on infants. The device cures infants with a hole in the heart, some of whom weigh as little as two pounds. This potentially fatal disorder is known as patent ductus arteriosus (PDA).

Boston Scientific Corp., a producer of medical devices, has recently been acquiring new companies through its venture capital division and diversifying into other technical industries. It has spent roughly $1 billion buying shares in about 50 companies across the globe. Boston Scientific, which offers products with a focus on urology, cardiology, and other medical fields, is one of many companies that invest in startups to discover new technology.

Key Questions Answered in the PFO Amplatzer Market Research Report

What is the anticipated growth rate for the PFO amplatzer market over the next few years?

Which market sector and sub-segment are anticipated to increase significantly over the upcoming years?

What growth opportunities and restraining factors influence the global market?

Which segment and sub-segment exhibit prominent growth opportunities during the forecast period?

