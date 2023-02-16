Global Apparel Markets Product Development and Innovations Report 2023: Latest Trends in Antimicrobial Additives, Artificial Leather, Colour, Cotton, Denim, Down, Dyes, Fibres, Treatments, and Yarn

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Apparel Markets: Product Development and Innovations, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses some of the latest developments, innovations and new products in the global apparel industry, including: antimicrobial additives; artificial leather materials; colour trends; cotton; denim; down; dyes; fibres; treatments; and yarns.

The report includes news from the following innovative companies, brands and other organisations:

Advance Denim

ALBINI_next

Allied Feather + Down

Ananas Anam

Eastman

Good Earth Cotton

HeiQ

ISKO

Madewell

Microban International (Microban)

Natural Fiber Welding (NFW)

Noyon Lanka

Pantone

Renewcell

Seeding the Green Future (SGF)

The Lycra Company

Toray Industries (Toray)

Vienna Textile Lab

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ANTIMICROBIAL ADDITIVES

Microban International (Microban) has developed an antimicrobial additive for cotton

ARTIFICIAL LEATHER MATERIALS

Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) has collaborated with four leading global brands in the development of Mirum plant-based artificial leather materials made using Climate Beneficial cotton

COLOUR TRENDS

Pantone has selected Viva Magenta as its Color of the Year for 2023

COTTON

Seeding the Green Future (SGF) has developed two new varieties of cotton seeds which are non-genetically modified (non-GM)

DENIM

Advance Denim and Good Earth Cotton have collaborated in the development of a traceable denim collection which is made using "earth's most ethical cotton"

Madewell and ISKO have collaborated in the development of women's jeans which are made using ISKO's Reform XP stretch denim

DOWN

Allied Feather + Down has developed a recycled down called RENU:TRACE which is traceable

DYES

ALBINI_next and Vienna Textile Lab are collaborating in the development of microbial dyes

Noyon Lanka has developed a natural dyes collection called Planetones

FIBRES

Toray Industries (Toray) has developed 100% bio-based adipic acid for use in the manufacture of nylon 6.6 fibres

TREATMENTS

HeiQ and The Lycra Company have collaborated in the development of a treatment called Lycra naturalFX which imparts unique softening properties and enhanced stretch

YARNS

Ananas Anam has developed a yarn called Pinayarn which is made using fibres derived from waste pineapple leaves

Renewcell and Eastman have collaborated in the development of Naia Renew ES yarns made using Circulose

