Global Apparel Markets Product Development and Innovations Report 2023: Latest Trends in Antimicrobial Additives, Artificial Leather, Colour, Cotton, Denim, Down, Dyes, Fibres, Treatments, and Yarn

This report analyses some of the latest developments, innovations and new products in the global apparel industry, including: antimicrobial additives; artificial leather materials; colour trends; cotton; denim; down; dyes; fibres; treatments; and yarns.
The report includes news from the following innovative companies, brands and other organisations:
- Advance Denim
- ALBINI_next
- Allied Feather + Down
- Ananas Anam
- Eastman
- Good Earth Cotton
- HeiQ
- ISKO
- Madewell
- Microban International (Microban)
- Natural Fiber Welding (NFW)
- Noyon Lanka
- Pantone
- Renewcell
- Seeding the Green Future (SGF)
- The Lycra Company
- Toray Industries (Toray)
- Vienna Textile Lab
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
ANTIMICROBIAL ADDITIVES
- Microban International (Microban) has developed an antimicrobial additive for cotton
ARTIFICIAL LEATHER MATERIALS
- Natural Fiber Welding (NFW) has collaborated with four leading global brands in the development of Mirum plant-based artificial leather materials made using Climate Beneficial cotton
COLOUR TRENDS
- Pantone has selected Viva Magenta as its Color of the Year for 2023
COTTON
- Seeding the Green Future (SGF) has developed two new varieties of cotton seeds which are non-genetically modified (non-GM)
DENIM
- Advance Denim and Good Earth Cotton have collaborated in the development of a traceable denim collection which is made using "earth's most ethical cotton"
- Madewell and ISKO have collaborated in the development of women's jeans which are made using ISKO's Reform XP stretch denim
DOWN
- Allied Feather + Down has developed a recycled down called RENU:TRACE which is traceable
DYES
- ALBINI_next and Vienna Textile Lab are collaborating in the development of microbial dyes
- Noyon Lanka has developed a natural dyes collection called Planetones
FIBRES
- Toray Industries (Toray) has developed 100% bio-based adipic acid for use in the manufacture of nylon 6.6 fibres
TREATMENTS
- HeiQ and The Lycra Company have collaborated in the development of a treatment called Lycra naturalFX which imparts unique softening properties and enhanced stretch
YARNS
- Ananas Anam has developed a yarn called Pinayarn which is made using fibres derived from waste pineapple leaves
- Renewcell and Eastman have collaborated in the development of Naia Renew ES yarns made using Circulose
