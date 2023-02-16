New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281027/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the veterinary antibiotics market are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, CevaSanteAnimale, Eli Lilly Company, Elanco, Merck & Co, Sanofi, Virbac, Zoetis, and Crystal Pharma.



The global veterinary antibiotics market will grow from $1.86 billion in 2022 to $2.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary antibiotics market is expected to grow to $2.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The veterinary antibiotics market consists of sales of antivirals, antiprotozoals, antifungals, aminoglycosides, beta-lactams, fluoroquinolones, glycopeptides, and lipopeptides.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Veterinary antibiotics refer to a class of animal medications that are used to treat infectious disease in animals by killing microorganisms such as bacteria and parasites by inhibiting the growth of their cell walls to fight infections and diseases in animals caused by bacteria and improve the animals’ health conditions.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary antibiotics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary antibiotics market.The regions covered in the veterinary antibiotics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types of veterinary antibiotics include anti-parasitic, anti-bacterial, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and other products.Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) act as a bridge between the production and activity of prostaglandins (enzymes) implicated in inflammation.



Approved veterinary NSAIDs are used in companion animal care to reduce the pain and swelling linked with osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The administration of veterinary antibiotics includes premixes, injections, oral powders, oral solutions, and other administrations used on farm animals and companion animals.



An increase in the number of zoonotic diseases is driving the veterinary antibiotics market.Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by microscopic organisms, infections, and parasites that spread between animals and humans.



Two of the most common zoonotic pathogens, salmonella and campylobacter, are present in the intestines of these animals.Zoonotic diseases are also a potential threat to humans as they get transferred through the food chain.



A study conducted by the FoodNet (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA) found that 24,484 foodborne illnesses, 5,677 hospitalizations, and 122 deaths are caused by zoonotic diseases.In addition, the highest incidences per 100,000 people in the USA are caused by infectious diseases such as campylobacter, salmonella, and shigella.



Therefore, there is a need to diagnose these diseases in animals at an early stage, which is a major driver of the veterinary antibiotics market.



The rising threat of antibiotic resistance is a major restraint for the veterinary antibiotics market.Antibiotic resistance in animals refers to the ability of a microbe to withstand the impact of an antibiotic that once successfully treated infections caused by the same type of microbe.



This can be a result of using antibiotics more than the prescribed limit. In this regard, the European Union (EU) has approved various restrictions on veterinary antibiotics, including a ban on antibiotics for animals and prohibiting the usage of antimicrobials in food, which is restricting the growth of the veterinary antibiotics market.



Increasing collaboration between companies is an emerging trend in the veterinary antibiotics market.Collaboration offers companies the opportunity to combine technologies and a wide range, more diversified products to work with, and it also improves the quality of the antibiotics and the speed at which they are produced.



Therefore, companies in the veterinary antibiotics market are focusing on collaborations. For instance, in September 2022, GlobalVetLink, a US-based provider of software services and informatics solutions in the field of animals, collaborated with Veterinary Innovative Partners to install GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant, a thorough SaaS platform developed to simplify animal health.



The veterinary antibiotics prescription drugs market is regulated by Section 503(f) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of FDA.According to this law, the veterinary antibiotic drug labels are mandated to include a caution statement that states that these drugs can only be used with the permission of a licensed veterinarian.



The sale and use of antibiotic prescription drugs without a prescription is usually reported to the FDA and strict action is taken based on it. Hence, regulations such as these would regulate veterinary antibiotic manufacturers and sellers.



The countries covered in the veterinary antibiotics market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The veterinary antibiotics research report is one of a series of new reports that provides veterinary antibiotics statistics, including veterinary antibiotics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with veterinary antibiotics share, detailed veterinary antibiotics segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the veterinary antibiotics industry. This veterinary antibiotics research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281027/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________