Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Paper Chemicals Market to Reach $43.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Paper Chemicals estimated at US$37.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pulp Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Process Chemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The Paper Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 176 Featured)
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Archroma
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Behn Meyer Chemicals (Qingdao) Co. Ltd.
- Buckman Laboratories International Inc.
- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- ERCO Worldwide
- Evonik Industries AG
- FMC Corporation
- Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC
- Imerys SA
- Kemira Oyj
- Omya AG
- Solenis LLC
- Solvay SA
- The Chemours Company
- Toho Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Trinseo LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Enabling Enhanced Performance,
Productivity, Stability, and Cost-Efficiency in Paper Making
Major Chemicals Used In Pulp and Paper Manufacturing and Coating
Recent Market Activity
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Paper and Pulp
Industry Dynamics
Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a
Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow
Global Market Outlook
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Global Growth
Growing Competition Boost Consumption of Chemical Additives in
Developed Markets
Bleaching Chemicals: The Dominant Segment
Competitive Landscape
Highly Competitive Nature of Paper Manufacturing Triggers
Increasing M&A Activity
Manufacturers Shifting to Emerging High Growth Markets to Meet
Local Demand
Hydrogen Peroxide Production: Highly Concentrated
Pulp and Paper Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)
Archroma (Switzerland)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Behn Meyer Chemicals (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. (China)
Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Canada)
ERCO Worldwide (Canada)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
FMC Corporation (USA)
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA)
Hydrite Chemical Co. (USA)
Imerys SA (France)
Kemira Oyj (Finland)
Nalco Holding Company (USA)
Omya AG (Switzerland)
POWER Chemicals Ltd. (Canada)
Solenis LLC (USA)
Solvay SA (Belgium)
Synthomer PLC (UK)
The Chemours Company (USA)
Toho Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Trinseo LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Specialty Papers Drive Healthy Growth for the
Specialty Paper Chemicals Market
Various Specialty Paper Types, Desired Properties and the
Specialty Chemicals Used in Production
The Versatility Attribute Drive Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in
Pulp Bleaching and Deinking of Recycled Paper
Environmental Factors Catalyze Utilization of Hydrogen Peroxide
Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES) to Revolutionize Pulp
Manufacturing at Low Temperatures
Favorable Industrial Production Activity in Developing
Countries Strengthens Market Prospects
Efficient Water Management Spurs Demand for Process Chemicals
Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
GreenBox++ Technology
XELOREX?: The Next Big Thing in Productive and Efficient
Papermaking
Hybrid Retention Polymers
Alkaline Papermaking
High Performance Chemicals
Optimization of Technologies: Addressing Ever-Changing
Requirements of Paper Manufacturing
Papermaking Technology Advancements in a Nutshell
Rising Demand for Papers with High Print Quality and
Performance Bode Well for Market Growth
Myriad Benefits of Chemical Additives Drive Strong Demand in
Paper Manufacturing
Growing Use of Recycled, Recovered Fibers: A Key Growth Driver
for Paper Chemicals
Increase in Petrochemical Prices Triggers Hunt for Bio-based
Alternatives
Eco-Friendly Chemicals Witness Steady Growth
Enzymes: An Economically Viable and Greener Alternative to
Conventional Chemicals
Increasing Cost Competitiveness of Calcium Carbonate Boosts
Demand in Filler Applications
Paper Industry Dominates PCC and GCC Consumption
Key Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for the Paper and
Pulp Chemicals Market
Rapid Internet Proliferation
WTO and Globalization of World Economy
’Source Reduction’ in Packaging on Paper Chemicals
Environmental Regulations that Significantly Impact Market
Performance
ECF versus TCF Pulp Bleaching
Regulations on Air and Water
Fiber Standards
Ban on PFOA
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Paper Chemicals Market to Reach $43.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
