Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Paper Chemicals Market to Reach $43.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Paper Chemicals estimated at US$37.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pulp Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$17.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Process Chemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Paper Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Pulp and Paper Chemicals: Enabling Enhanced Performance,

Productivity, Stability, and Cost-Efficiency in Paper Making

Major Chemicals Used In Pulp and Paper Manufacturing and Coating

Recent Market Activity

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Paper and Pulp

Industry Dynamics

Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a

Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow

Global Market Outlook

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Global Growth

Growing Competition Boost Consumption of Chemical Additives in

Developed Markets

Bleaching Chemicals: The Dominant Segment

Competitive Landscape

Highly Competitive Nature of Paper Manufacturing Triggers

Increasing M&A Activity

Manufacturers Shifting to Emerging High Growth Markets to Meet

Local Demand

Hydrogen Peroxide Production: Highly Concentrated

Pulp and Paper Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)

Archroma (Switzerland)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Behn Meyer Chemicals (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. (China)

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Canada)

ERCO Worldwide (Canada)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

FMC Corporation (USA)

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA)

Hydrite Chemical Co. (USA)

Imerys SA (France)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

Nalco Holding Company (USA)

Omya AG (Switzerland)

POWER Chemicals Ltd. (Canada)

Solenis LLC (USA)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Synthomer PLC (UK)

The Chemours Company (USA)

Toho Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Trinseo LLC (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Specialty Papers Drive Healthy Growth for the

Specialty Paper Chemicals Market

Various Specialty Paper Types, Desired Properties and the

Specialty Chemicals Used in Production

The Versatility Attribute Drive Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in

Pulp Bleaching and Deinking of Recycled Paper

Environmental Factors Catalyze Utilization of Hydrogen Peroxide

Deep Eutectic Solvents (DES) to Revolutionize Pulp

Manufacturing at Low Temperatures

Favorable Industrial Production Activity in Developing

Countries Strengthens Market Prospects

Efficient Water Management Spurs Demand for Process Chemicals

Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

GreenBox++ Technology

XELOREX?: The Next Big Thing in Productive and Efficient

Papermaking

Hybrid Retention Polymers

Alkaline Papermaking

High Performance Chemicals

Optimization of Technologies: Addressing Ever-Changing

Requirements of Paper Manufacturing

Papermaking Technology Advancements in a Nutshell

Rising Demand for Papers with High Print Quality and

Performance Bode Well for Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Chemical Additives Drive Strong Demand in

Paper Manufacturing

Growing Use of Recycled, Recovered Fibers: A Key Growth Driver

for Paper Chemicals

Increase in Petrochemical Prices Triggers Hunt for Bio-based

Alternatives

Eco-Friendly Chemicals Witness Steady Growth

Enzymes: An Economically Viable and Greener Alternative to

Conventional Chemicals

Increasing Cost Competitiveness of Calcium Carbonate Boosts

Demand in Filler Applications

Paper Industry Dominates PCC and GCC Consumption

Key Challenges Hampering Long Term Prospects for the Paper and

Pulp Chemicals Market

Rapid Internet Proliferation

WTO and Globalization of World Economy

’Source Reduction’ in Packaging on Paper Chemicals

Environmental Regulations that Significantly Impact Market

Performance

ECF versus TCF Pulp Bleaching

Regulations on Air and Water

Fiber Standards

Ban on PFOA



