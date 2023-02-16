New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06281026/?utm_source=GNW





The global veterinary parasiticides market will grow from $12.24 billion in 2022 to $12.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The veterinary parasiticides market is expected to grow to $15.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The veterinary parasiticides market consists of sales of macrocyclic lactones, benzimidazoles, imidazothiazoles, piperazines, and salicylanilides.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Veterinary parasiticides refer to the class of animal medications that eliminate parasites by inhibiting the activity of acetylcholinesterase to treat pets, livestock, and other animals from diseases caused by helminths, amoeba, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, protozoa, and other parasites to improve the animals’ health.



North America was the largest region in the veterinary parasiticides market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the veterinary parasiticides market.



The regions covered in the veterinary parasiticides market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of veterinary parasiticides are endoparasiticides, ectoparasiticides, and endectocides.Endectocides are medications that are administered directly to hosts to kill endoparasites and ectoparasites, primarily blood-feeding arthropods.



The product types include oral liquids, tablets, injectables, sprays, and other products applied on farm animals, and companion animals that are used by R&D facilities, farms, and veterinary clinics.



Animals are increasingly being affected by zoonotic pathogens, which are the leading cause of foodborne diseases worldwide.Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites, especially Salmonella and Campylobacter, which can be transmitted directly or indirectly between animals and humans.



These diseases get passed through the food chain to humans which is a potential threat and creates a dire need to prevent such diseases among animals.According to the FDA, in 2020, about 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths were reported in America due to foodborne illness.



The necessity to curb these infections in animals drives the market for veterinary parasiticides.



Lack of awareness about animal diseases due to limited information on microbes and their impact on wildlife and livestock diseases restrains the veterinary parasiticides industry.Lack of awareness about the occurrence of zoonotic diseases and their impact on public health is a major hurdle for the animal parasiticides market.



This lack of awareness does not allow people to adopt the parasiticides for livestock and wildlife, which not only control different parasitic diseases but also improve animal health.For instance, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) reported that only ten diseases account for around 50% of all published knowledge on diseases at the wildlife-livestock interface and the analysis was based on almost 16,000 publications from the last century.



The lack of knowledge and awareness will restrain the growth of the market.



Chewable tablets are being used to prevent animals from being affected by ticks, worms, fleas, and others.Treatments with these tablets are easier to administer.



The chewable tablets are available in either a beef-flavored tablet or soft chew.For instance, the IVERHART MAX chewable tablets protect dogs from the 4 most common worms: heartworms (infection caused by the bite of an infected mosquito), roundworms, hookworms (affects the intestines), and tapeworms (caused by ingesting an infected flea).



Such advances in technology are significantly driving the veterinary parasiticides industry.



The veterinary parasiticides market is regulated by government agencies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US Food and Drug Administration), and others.For instance, under the directive 2008/97/EC of the European Parliament, certain products and drugs which contain substances having a hormonal or thyrostatic action and beta-agonists are banned.



Meat or products from food-producing animals which have an oestrogenic, androgenic, or gestagenic action of beta-agonists are prohibited for human consumption unless those animals have been treated with veterinary medicine complying with the requirements of Article 6 of Council Directive 96/22/EC.



The countries covered in the veterinary parasiticides market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The veterinary parasiticides research report is one of a series of new reports that provides veterinary parasiticides statistics, including veterinary parasiticides industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with veterinary parasiticides share, detailed veterinary parasiticides segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the veterinary parasiticides industry. This veterinary parasiticides research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

